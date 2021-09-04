YG Voices Support Of DaBaby: "Kan't Neva Cancel The Real"

Kanye West made an interesting choice to replace Jay-Z with DaBaby on "Jail Pt 2" when he hosted a third listening party for DONDAin Chicago. Fans were confused and disappointed at the decision but what was more shocking was the fact that Kanye alleged the reason the album wasn't on streaming services was that DaBaby's manager wouldn't clear his verse. 'Ye shared a screenshot of a conversation with his manager who said that the album couldn't be uploaded until the verse was cleared.