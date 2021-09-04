CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YG Voices Support Of DaBaby: "Kan't Neva Cancel The Real"

By Milca P.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on who you ask, DaBaby isn't cancelled. The rapper's ill choice of words at Rolling Loud this summer may have proven to present a major setback for him as far as public opinion goes, however a successful Summer Jam set, appearance on Kanye West's DONDA and a recent uptick in two freestyles unloaded on YouTube may indicate that the public isn't ready to toss the Charlotte emcee in the wastebin just yet.

