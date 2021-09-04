CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Both suspects in custody following attempted robbery of vehicle’s catalytic converter in northeast valley

By 8NewsNow staff
8newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to North Las Vegas Police, both suspects are in custody following an early morning shooting over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter. North Las Vegas Police are investigating the shooting that happened on East Azure Avenue off Lamb Boulevard around 7 a.m. Saturday morning in the northeast valley. This is the area just south of Centennial Parkway, near North Las Vegas VA hospital.

