Without question, financial acumen is the one subject about which you will never hear a high school student ask “When am I ever going to use this stuff?”. In living rooms from coast to coast, parents tell children: Just wait until you are out in the “real world” and see how much things really cost. There doesn’t seem to be a shortage of apps or games trying to create a financial day-in-the-life simulation for teens to get a similar experience to that of an adult. However, in rural America youth are going into business for themselves and getting firsthand experience of running business financials.