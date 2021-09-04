All About The September Bitcoin Bear Phase And Why Analysts Consider It Ultra-Bullish
It appears September hasn’t been the most favorable month for Bitcoin. Historically, the month of September usually sees Bitcoin in a bearish stage. From time past the market has seen September come with a bearish force that has kept the price of Bitcoin range-bound in lower levels. Although the dip is not usually the deepest, market participants may want to reduce their expectations for Bitcoin in September.zycrypto.com
