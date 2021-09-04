All About The September Bitcoin Bear Phase And Why Analysts Consider It Ultra-Bullish

If there's one thing we know about the U.S. equity markets over the past year, it's that they respond very well to government stimulus. There's no way that the S&P 500 should be up 31% in 2019, 18% in 2020 and another 20% so far in 2021 during a pandemic that shut down parts of the global economy for extended periods without the assistance of the government and central bank dumping trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy.