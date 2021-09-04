CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Welcome Adopted Babies to Family

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are brand new parents ... with a couple bundles of joy they just introduced to the world this weekend. President Biden's Transportation Secretary made the announcement Saturday, writing ... "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family." He attached a photo of him and Chasten holding their kids.

