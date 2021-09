During the fifth generation of gaming consoles, we saw a major push towards 3D gaming. Some believed graphics were paramount and 2D gaming was just a simple thing of the past. As time went on, however, more and more of those 3D games became unplayable by modern standards. Eventually, we'd not only see a return to many new 2D games on home consoles but also to titles that would dare to reduce colors and pixel resolutions, adopting the look of a much simpler time.