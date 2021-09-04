Ogden’s Own gets new leader; liquor-maker still focused on growth

OGDEN — A new leader is at the helm of Ogden’s Own distillery as the local liquor manufacturer moves to grow and expand. Ogden’s Own, most known, perhaps, for its Five Wives Vodka, moved into a new production facility in west Ogden last year and now Steven Conlin, co-founder of the firm, has stepped down as president. Mark Fine, a veteran of the wine and spirits industry, has taken over as company president.