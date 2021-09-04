5 sailors presumed dead in Navy helicopter crash near San Diego; search suspended

Twenty years ago—on September 11, 2001—commercial and recreational boaters answered the call and took part in the world’s largest marine rescue. For many of us, it’s hard to believe that two decades have passed since the 2001 terrorist attacks. The blueness of the sky that morning, the initial disbelief of the news when we learned of the unfolding events, and the shock of seeing the towers collapse and the smoke billowing up from the Pentagon—be it in person or on the news—seem as clear today as it was that mid-September morning. For others, particularly the younger generation, 9/11 is a historical event without a clear memory attached, yet one that has shaped the context of their lives. September 11th marks, in so many ways, a day filled with tragedy, but also a day filled with stories of hope, perseverance and resilience.