Accidents

5 sailors presumed dead in Navy helicopter crash near San Diego; search suspended

By ANDREW DYER
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Five sailors who went missing after their helicopter crashed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and fell into the sea are presumed dead, the Navy said Saturday. The announcement marks an end to the three-day search for the crew and a transition to...

www.miamiherald.com

