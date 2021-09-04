CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Shane Duffy’s late equaliser gets the Republic of Ireland out of jail

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZvTP_0bmlYkQR00
Shane Duffy celebrates scoring Ireland’s equaliser (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Shane Duffy got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they left it late to rescue their first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a face-saving 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan.

Duffy’s 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov’s stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened Ireland’s Group A account at the fourth attempt on an evening when they stared further embarrassment full in the face.

Azerbaijan, ranked 112th in the world by FIFA, came perilously close to repeating Luxembourg’s shock victory in Dublin, and while Stephen Kenny’s men at least avoided that fate, their faint qualification hopes suffered a potentially fatal blow as their wait for a competitive victory stretched to 15 games.

Kenny, who won plaudits for his side’s display in an agonising defeat against Portugal in midweek, saw a team including 19-year-old Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, 20, and 21-year-old Aaron Connolly fail to create the chances needed to prosper and very nearly succumb to a sucker punch which would have added further fuel to his critics.

They made an enterprising start with Matt Doherty heading wide from Josh Cullen’s cross and Connolly seeing his shot blocked after Idah had out-stripped defender Hojjat Hahgverdi.

Skipper Seamus Coleman might have done better when he burst onto the ball and stepped inside before sending a left-foot shot wide of the target.

Azerbaijan gradually emerged from a testing start with Namik Alaskarov firing in a long-range shot which was fielded comfortably by Gavin Bazunu, and the goalkeeper had to get down well at his near post to turn away Alaskarov’s dipping 23rd-minute effort with the home side waning.

Jayson Molumby curled a shot a foot wide after being set-up by Connolly after Cullen had reinjected some of the early intensity into Ireland’s play from the middle of the field.

Idah then headed wide at the near post after getting across his man to meet Connolly’s inviting 32nd-minute cross.

The Brighton man was having an increasing influence from his position wide on the left, and it was he who forced keeper Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev to save at the second attempt after cutting inside with eight minutes of the first half remaining.

But it was Bazunu who found himself picking the ball out of his net in first-half stoppage time when midfielder Makhmudov was given time and space to dispatch a curling right-foot strike from distance beyond the teenager’s despairing dive to ensure it was the visitors who went in ahead at the break.

Daryl Horgan replaced Connolly at half-time and he almost made an instant impact when his 47th-minute cross was met by the late-arriving Molumby, who was unable to keep his header under the crossbar.

Kenny’s men upped their tempo as the game reached the hour mark with Parrott testing Magomedaliyev with a snapshot and Idah heading wide from a Horgan cross with the Azerbaijan rearguard showing signs of wilting.

Coleman saw a 64th-minute attempt blocked on its way to goal and substitute Conor Hourihane curled another wide seconds later, while Duffy headed over from Callum Robinson’s 69th-minute cross with the visitors now pinned back deep inside their own half.

It might have been worse for the Republic had Bazunu not managed to block substitute Rystam Akmedzade’s 81st-minute shot with his foot, and his intervention proved decisive as Ireland hit back in the nick of time when Duffy rose to power a header past Magomedaliyev from Cullen’s cross to level and spark a late frenzy.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Parrott
Person
Callum Robinson
Person
Daryl Horgan
Person
Jayson Molumby
Person
Shane Duffy
Person
Josh Cullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Jayson Molumby glad to see Ireland ‘role model’ Shane Duffy back to his best

Jayson Molumby has saluted Republic of Ireland talisman Shane Duffy for fighting his way back to prominence after a tough year on and off the pitch. The 29-year-old defender, who lost his father in May last year and then endured a difficult loan spell at Celtic, has started all three Premier League games for his parent club Brighton so far this season and met up with his international colleagues ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier in Portugal brimming with confidence once again.
SoccerTribal Football

Brighton defender Duffy rescues Republic of Ireland point against Azerbaijan

Brighton defender Shane Duffy spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes with a late header to earn a World Cup qualifying draw with Azerbaijan in Dublin. After losing their last home qualifier to Luxembourg, the Irish risked embarrassment once again thanks to Emin Mahmudov's first-half strike. But Duffy's 87th-minute header earned...
FIFAfourfourtwo.com

A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s winless run in competitive games

The Republic of Ireland have gone 15 competitive games without a win after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan. Current manager Stephen Kenny has presided over 10 Nations League fixtures and World Cup qualifiers either side of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia without a single three-point haul, extending a trend which dates back to the latter stages of predecessor Mick McCarthy’s reign.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Shane Duffy sticks up for Stephen Kenny following disappointing draw

Shane Duffy has stuck up for Stephen Kenny following a disappointing draw at home against Azerbaijan on Saturday evening. Duffy rescued a point for Kenny’s side, ensuring that Ireland remain off the bottom of the group table, but without a win in a competitive game under the manager. After such...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

England new boy Patrick Bamford earns Leeds a point at Burnley with late equaliser

Patrick Bamford’s late equaliser rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season.Chris Wood gave Burnley a second-half lead against his former club, but Bamford celebrated his England call-up with his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining.Sean Dyche’s side fought and scrapped their way to their first point of the new campaign and threatened to overpower Leeds, who showed impressive resolve to hit back.A feisty opening half an hour, which produced no chances, saw Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes both booked by referee...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Talking points ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s match against Portugal

The Republic of Ireland head for Portugal on Wednesday evening knowing this month’s fixtures could largely determine their World Cup qualification hopes. After defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two Group A games, Ireland know they need a drastic improvement against the Euro 2016 winners, Azerbaijan and Serbia if they are to maintain an interest in the tournament.
Soccersoccertimes.com

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Portugal (1/5) vs Republic of Ireland (14/1) When: Wednesday, 1st September 2021, Kick-off 19:45. On Wednesday night, Portugal will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign when the Selecao host the Republic of Ireland in Group A of European qualifying for next years World Cup.
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Shane Ferguson wonder strike fires Northern Ireland to victory in Estonia

Shane Ferguson marked his 50th cap for Northern Ireland with a wonder strike as they edged out Estonia 1-0 in a friendly. For 75 minutes the two sides played out a largely drab affair in Tallinn but second-half substitute Ferguson changed that when he lashed home a left-footed strike from 30 yards to spark jubilant celebrations.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Shane Ferguson insists Northern Ireland are ready for Switzerland challenge

Shane Ferguson was Northern Ireland’s matchwinner against Estonia but Sunday night’s hero has had to climb down off cloud nine quickly as attention shifts to Wednesday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland Ferguson marked his 50th cap in considerable style as he came off the bench in Tallinn to hit a screamer which settled an otherwise drab 1-0 friendly at Le Coq Arena.What was only Ferguson’s second international goal sparked jubilant celebrations amongst his team-mates, a sign of the 30-year-old’s popularity in the squad.But though his phone was still lighting up with messages on Monday, Ferguson was back to work...
SoccerThe Independent

Republic of Ireland grab late draw with Serbia as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic goes from hero to zero

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was both hero and villain for Serbia as the Republic of Ireland struck late once again to snatch a World Cup qualifying draw. On a night when the visitors, marshalled by the brilliant Dusan Tadic, were quicker in thought and deed for long periods, Milinkovic-Savic, who had earlier headed his side in front, thumped an attempted 86th-minute clearance straight at team-mate Nikola Milenkovic and saw it end up in the back of his own net to ensure the game ended 1-1.
SoccerSkySports

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia: Late Nikola Milenkovic own goal earns spirited Irish World Cup qualifying point

Republic of Ireland produced a spirited second-half display to secure a morale-boosting 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium. Three days on from escaping an embarrassing defeat to Azerbaijan, Ireland found themselves needing to produce another Dublin comeback when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's brilliant near-post header gave Serbia the lead midway though the first half.
SoccerSunderland Echo

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman delivers verdict ahead of Sunderland clash

That’s after the Wearsiders last won against Wycombe Wanderers in League One with a brace from Ross Stewart and a goal from Elliot Embleton. Sunderland, though, enjoyed last weekend off due to international call-ups after the clash with Sheffield Wednesday was postponed. Here, though, we take you through some of...
SoccerTelegraph

Poland vs England: Gareth Southgate's lack of changes under scrutiny after late equaliser

Was a great result for England turned into only a good one by poor game-management? Gareth Southgate will have the next month to reflect on why he did not make any substitutions as Poland revitalised themselves by using all five of theirs. Tellingly it was one of them, Damien Szymanski, who scored the injury-time equalising goal that sparked wild scenes of celebration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy