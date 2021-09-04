CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia, Ivory Coast win to advance to AfroBasket final

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) -- Naturalized citizen Matt Costello had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Ivory Coast beat Senegal 75-65 to advance to the final of the African basketball championship against defending champion Tunisia on Saturday. Costello, who played briefly for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017-18 season,...

Matt Costello
Gorgui Dieng
#Afrobasket#Ivory Coast#African#Costello#The San Antonio Spurs#Michigan State#The Dallas Mavericks#Real Madrid#The Atlanta Hawks#Fiba
