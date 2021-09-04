CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New NHL COVID-19 protocols increase restrictions for unvaccinated players

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL’s COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 season will see stiffer penalties and restrictions for unvaccinated players. Top of the list of penalties is the ability for teams to suspend unvaccinated players if they are “unable to participate in club activities.” Players would forfeit pay for each day they miss, which could include being unable to travel because of local or federation regulations.

