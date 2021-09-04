New NHL COVID-19 protocols increase restrictions for unvaccinated players
The NHL’s COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 season will see stiffer penalties and restrictions for unvaccinated players. Top of the list of penalties is the ability for teams to suspend unvaccinated players if they are “unable to participate in club activities.” Players would forfeit pay for each day they miss, which could include being unable to travel because of local or federation regulations.nhl.nbcsports.com
