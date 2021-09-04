CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Peace House invites the community to celebrate 25 years

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fp37U_0bmlYXts00

PARK CITY, Utah. — Peace House welcomes the community to celebrate 25 years of commitment to ending domestic violence on Saturday, September 18, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Peace House campus . All are welcome to partake in the celebration and learn more about the history of Peace House. The event is free to the public, just register here .

The Pillars of Peace House panels will be unveiled for the first time and presented to the Park City Historical Society. Guests will be treated to a breakfast buffet and the first showing of Peace House’s 25th Anniversary film and unveiling of the silver anniversary plaque. Guests will also receive a brand-new book, The Peace House Story, that spotlights the accomplishments of Peace House staff, volunteers, and community members from the 1990s to today.

With the help of continuous community support and internal dedication, Peace House aids in empowering survivors to heal and thrive. This celebration is in recognition of all those who have contributed to the growth and progress evident in the Peace House of today. Since 1995, Peace House has focused on saving and changing lives as it seeks to end family violence and abuse through education,
outreach, support services, and shelter. The new Peace House community campus provides the resources to help those affected by abuse not only survive but thrive.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse, please contact the Peace House HELPLINE at 1-800-647-9161 or the statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-897-5465 for confidential, anonymous help. For more information about Peace House, call 435-658-4739 or visit the website .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Park City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Peace House#The Peace House#Domestic Violence Hotline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bonanza Art Park is the place to be on Tuesdays this month

PARK CITY, Utah — Bonanza Art Park, taking space in part of the proposed Arts and Culture District, has served as a gathering space on Tuesdays this September. The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County has brought in live music and performances, food trucks, live art, and the MARC Rec Trailer to the […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

9/11 memorial service will take place Saturday morning

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department in collaboration with the Park City Fire District and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office has invited the public to join their 20th anniversary of 9/11 memorial service on Saturday morning. The event will start at 7 am with a silent procession from the Park City Police […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Film returns to Jim Santy Auditorium

PARK CITY, Utah — After a summer break, Park City Film is returning to the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library this month. “It’s a place where our community really comes together,” said Executive Director of Park City Film Katharine Wang. “This is our 27th season of showing independent cinema here in Park […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Women-owned business, Baby NeeNee, from infancy to teenage years

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Baby NeeNee business was born in 2008 by long-time local Casey Marsh and is entering its teen years with a new owner, another local, Tatiana Portella. It’s a retail store in Park City specializing in selling national and international brands of children’s clothing and toys. New-owner Portella has had a […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Weekend book sale a “great success”

PARK CITY, Utah —  The Park City Library held its annual Friends of the Library book sale over the holiday weekend. The event serves as a major fundraiser for library offerings and services. “The Board of the Friends of the Park City Library would like to thank our wonderful community for once again making our […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Miners’ Day Parade & Balls Winners

PARK CITY, Utah — The 125th annual Miners’ Day saw thousands flock to Main Street and City Park to celebrate Park City’s rich mining heritage. There was a morning 5k race, the annual Running of the Balls, mining demonstrations, and a ceremony for the unveiling of a sculpture dedicated to Park City legend Rich Martinez. […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Wild Sage Mountain Guides looks to empower women outdoors

PARK CITY, Utah — Founded by three Park City Mountain ski patrollers, Devin Wilkinson, Kate Foley, and Marla Gutmann — Wild Sage Mountain Guides is a new female-owned and operated backpacking guide business. Their objective is to empower women through 2, 3, and 4-day backpacking trips into the Uinta Mountains of Utah, east of Park […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

City Council Candidate: Jeremy Rubell

Park City beats an unmistakable pulse. Magnetic natural beauty abounds, arts and culture flourish here, and our enviable access to world-class outdoor recreation constantly inspires. Partnerships between government, business owners, and residents underscore our commitment to a sustainable economy. We’re committed to building the meaningful lives we desire in the mountain community we cherish. It […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City’s Live Like Sam Foundation

PARK CITY, Utah. — Sam Jackenthal is a name many Parkites know or have at least heard. He’s the Sam of the Live Like Sam Foundation. This non-profit offers scholarships and programming to Park City’s youth that revolve around character building with a strong focus on volunteering and supporting low-income and high-needs local youth. Sam […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: NEIGHborhood walk

These two women were on a leisurely walk with their horses in Summit County this morning in the foreground. They’re right between Park City Mountain and the Utah Olympic Park in the background. Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

What you need to know for the 125th Miners’ Day

PARK CITY, Utah — After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Park City Miners’ Day returns on Labor Day, Monday, September 6 for its 125th edition. “We’re so glad to be back,” said Miners’ Day Director Corrie Forsling. “The heritage of Miners’ Day is part of the fabric of our community. Our thanks go […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah reconciling history with Indian Residential Schools

ST. GEORGE, Utah. — Utah is just starting to reconcile its own history of Indian residential schools with the proposed excavation on the site of a former school in Panguitch that is believed to have over a dozen bodies of Native American children. There are six known boarding schools within Utah, with the largest one […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: This is not a roundabout

PARK CITY, Utah — Drivers that are new to Kimball Junction may mistake certain intersections in the Redstone district for roundabouts. After receiving confirmation from Summit County, Townlift can confidently report that these intersections are indeed not roundabouts.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

14% of Park City’s workforce lives within city limits

PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday, August 30, the Park City Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion about workforce challenges currently facing the community. A variety of issues were discussed, such as affordable housing, changing workforce demographics, rising wages, and the delta variant. Jeff Jones, Economic Development Director for Summit County, gave two statistics […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Local fire restrictions likely to be lifted in the coming days

PARK CITY, Utah — Many counties around Utah have recently changed their fire restriction status. Despite the widespread shift, Summit County remains under Stage 1 restrictions. The restrictions have been in place since early June. Michele Anderson, public information officer (PIO) with the Park City Fire District, said on Wednesday that restrictions are likely to […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Song Summit postponed

PARK CITY, Utah — In the interest of public and artist safety, the Park City Song Summit will be postponed this year. “Our ICUs are at 100% capacity.  Our county went from ‘MODERATE’ to ‘HIGH’ level of transmission late last week.  School-age children are being admitted in increasing numbers to our local hospitals with the Covid Delta […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy