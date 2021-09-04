Peace House invites the community to celebrate 25 years

PARK CITY, Utah. — Peace House welcomes the community to celebrate 25 years of commitment to ending domestic violence on Saturday, September 18, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Peace House campus . All are welcome to partake in the celebration and learn more about the history of Peace House. The event is free to the public, just register here .

The Pillars of Peace House panels will be unveiled for the first time and presented to the Park City Historical Society. Guests will be treated to a breakfast buffet and the first showing of Peace House’s 25th Anniversary film and unveiling of the silver anniversary plaque. Guests will also receive a brand-new book, The Peace House Story, that spotlights the accomplishments of Peace House staff, volunteers, and community members from the 1990s to today.

With the help of continuous community support and internal dedication, Peace House aids in empowering survivors to heal and thrive. This celebration is in recognition of all those who have contributed to the growth and progress evident in the Peace House of today. Since 1995, Peace House has focused on saving and changing lives as it seeks to end family violence and abuse through education,

outreach, support services, and shelter. The new Peace House community campus provides the resources to help those affected by abuse not only survive but thrive.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse, please contact the Peace House HELPLINE at 1-800-647-9161 or the statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-897-5465 for confidential, anonymous help. For more information about Peace House, call 435-658-4739 or visit the website .

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter