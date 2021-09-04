CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MC9Kq_0bmlY3kZ00

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival . The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night.

To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself.

Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer , classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be seen wearing metallic colors or neutral cream and tan tones, occasionally coming in with a bright pop of color like a vivid red for high-profile appearances. Johnson’s style often gives a nod to classic Hollywood styling, with an emphasis on clean lines and a feminine silhouette. Her makeup and hair, like her wardrobe, typically leans on the softer side with nude or berry-colored lip, soft and smokey eyeshadow and doe-like lashes.

The actress is a longtime fan of Gucci , and wore another ensemble by the luxury brand for a photocall for “The Lost Daughter” earlier that day. It certainly makes sense considering Johnson has been a longstanding muse of Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director.

Johnson played the role of Nina in “The Lost Daughter,” the film that marked Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

See more celebrities on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionFootwear News

Sofia Vergara Boosts Her Style With Sheer Lace Corset, Floral Pants & Soaring Stilettos for ‘America’s Got Talent’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Sofia Vergara played with some fabric and textiles for last night’s “America’s Got Talent.” The Colombian...
Beauty & FashionFootwear News

Galeries Lafayette Unveils New Circular Fashion Space

Galeries Lafayette inaugurated (Re)Store today in Paris. This new space, dedicated to circular fashion, deepens its thrust into sustainability and the circular economy initiated with the launch of the Go for Good label three years ago. It comes as part of an ongoing rethink of the department store’s offering, initiated...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Goes Tonal in Strawberry Skirt With Dramatic Hips & Metallic Green Sandals at Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish debuted a colorful new outfit yesterday at the Venice Film Festival while promoting her new film, “The Card Counter.” The comedian’s most recent look, styled by Law Roach, featured a bold Christopher John Rogers skirt. The “strawberry” silhouette was crafted in a pale red hue, with exaggerated hips that narrowed towards the hem. Roach let the skirt take center stage, pairing it with a simple white tank top. The pieces were worn with geometric stud earrings and a pendant necklace in gold and green tones by Pomellato. Haddish’s look was complete with oversized sunglasses and a printed silk scarf. ...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jasmine Tookes Marries Juan David Borrero in a Gorgeous Zuhair Murad Lace Gown: 'Real Life Fairytale'

The supermodel, 30, tied the knot with Snapchat's Juan David Borrero, 31, in his home country of Ecuador on Sept. 4. The bride walked down the aisle in a hand-embellished floral lace Zuhair Murad gown with long sleeves and a high collar. The gorgeous dress also featured a detachable ball gown skirt made of duchess silk and Italian tulle, which extended into a royal-length train with sequin and pearl embroidered lace trim.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Shows Old Hollywood Glamour in a Christian Siriano Dress for ‘The Card Counter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish steps into old Hollywood glamour yesterday with a colorblock gown for “The Card Counter” premiere. The celebrity roster at Venice Film Festival has been legendary, but when it comes to red carpet looks, Haddish might as well get a fashion award. The comedian wore a two-tone strapless dress by Christian Siriano featuring draping details by the hips and a floor-length skirt. Her stylist Luxury Law paired the ensemble with a silver chain necklace, dangling earrings, chunky ring and a pair of Le Silla heels. The “Girls Trip” star is always dabbling with fashion moments and serving as an inspiration...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Britney Spears Stuns in Sheer White Minidress With Her First Pair of Red Heels for a Reggae Party

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram video with her latest summer outfit. The “Toxic” singer posed in her bathroom while taking a video in a full-length mirror, wearing a white minidress. The slim-fitting piece featured sheer striped panels, as well as long sleeves and a high neckline. Spears, per her caption, apparently wore the look to a reggae party. She kept her accents simple, pairing the dress with a high ponytail and two thin red bracelets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came to shoes, the “He About To Lose Me” singer wore a...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Brigitte Macron Epitomizes French-Chic in Black Minidress, Sheer Tights and Navy Pumps

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron met with Sebastian Pinera, the President of the Republic of Chile, at the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday. For the occasion, Macron outfitted herself in an undeniably chic outfit. The French first lady wore a black minidress with a short-sleeved black jacket, which was layered over sheer black tights to create a streamlined and modern ensemble. Her accessories were both timeless and elegant: a gold cuff bracelet, chunky gold ring and brown leather bracelet. She completed the look with a glossy black Dior clutch. Macron paired the dress with an equally sharp pair of...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
POTUSPosted by
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Is Elegant for Her Fiancé’s Birthday in a Little Black Dress and Sparkly Pumps

Tiffany Trump dressed in classic style in a series of photos she shared to celebrate her fiancé’s birthday. In a recent post on Instagram, Trump posed with boyfriend Michael Boulos in a versatile black dress. The short-sleeved number featured a button-up front, as well as slightly rounded sleeves. Trump kept her accessories simple, pairing the outfit with a dainty pair of drop earrings and a gold Cartier bracelet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) When it came to shoes, however, she elevated her ensemble with glamorous pumps. The black pointed-toe style featured thin heels...
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Make Red Carpet Fashion Magic at the Venice Premiere of Dune

Time to start an Oscars category recognizing the most attractive and stylish costars ever. First nominees: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. On Friday, the Dune actors stepped out for the Venice Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated sci-fi remake looking like Hollywood royalty — and the Internet is absolutely losing it. Within minutes of their red carpet arrival, photos of the trendsetting co-stars and friends went viral.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Holds Hands With Ben Affleck While Wearing Stunning White Dress For Venice Film Festival — Photos

Going strong! Although it’s been a couple of weeks since we saw Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez out together, they were at it again with a trip to Venice on Sept. 9. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9. The two were photographed strolling hand-in-hand, wearing protective face masks amidst the coronavirus. Jennifer looked stunning in a lacy white dress, which was belted around her midsection. Ben kept a tight hold to her hand as he rocked an all-black ensemble. He was seen talking to the gorgeous triple threat as they made their way to the festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy