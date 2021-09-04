CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael A. MacDowell: Do Our Policies Match Our Intentions?

 6 days ago
Those advocating for additional government spending to help citizens hurt by the recession often sight the Great Depression of the l930s as proof that significant government expenditures helped cure the economic ills and brought about recovery.

FDR’s administration introduced many programs that put people back to work. The Civil Conservation Corp, the Civil Works Administration, the National Industrial Recovery Act, the Works Projects Administration, the Tennessee Valley Authority and others were offered federally funded jobs to unemployed Americans.

Economists and historians still argue about the effectiveness of these public works projects in bringing the country out of the Great Depression, but most agree upon its positive impact on employment. The unemployed were given jobs and they in turn created wealth by building dams, schools, bridges, roads, parks and other public projects, many of which are still in use.

Today’s recovery efforts seem to be putting the cart before the horse. Except for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which awarded federal funds to employers so that they could keep their workers, the federal government has given money directly to citizens with no work requirements. Payments from the CARES and the American Economic Recovery Act have been $1,200 to adults and $500 per child. Subsequent allocations include a direct payment of $1,400 to individuals ($2,800 for couples).

Other payments include weekly federal unemployment benefits of $300 on top of state unemployment; enhanced tax credits including $3,600 for families with a child; an extension of the Earned Income Tax Credit from $534 per child to $1,502. Funds have also been made available to help cover the cost of childcare, and there has been an expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Aid Program (Food Stamps) by $30 per month. While taking much time to implement, the rent moratorium for eight million Americans will further increase people’s disposable income as will the decision of the Administration to wipeout student loan payments for 323,000 borrowers who are categorized as permanently disabled. While most families did not receive all these funds, direct support to individuals is substantial.

These new relief efforts, along with existing anti-poverty programs at the federal and state level have clearly helped many families who would otherwise have been victims of the pandemic economy. We learned during the Great Depression that offering relief to those in desperate need pays dividends. The difference between the 1930s and today’s COVID driven recession is that most of FDR’s programs were designed to put people back to work. Today’s welfare may discourage people from doing so as evidenced by the fact businesses are finding it very difficult to hire.

Economists have long pondered the “work/leisure” trade-off, trying to determine what people do when presented with the opportunity to spend more time working as opposed to leisure activities. They know that to get more work from their hourly employee’s time-and-a half or even double time wages must be offered. But what happens when government provides income regardless of work performed? We now have an answer as evidenced by the many jobs that have gone unfulfilled. Small retailers, restaurants and large firms are all finding it difficult, if not impossible, to hire people despite the “recession” that have occasioned today’s many recent government transfer payments. It appears that many don’t want to return to their jobs or seek new ones when income can be had without going to work.

The lack of workers can only prolong the recession and by so doing worsen the supply disruption that currently plagues the economy. Further these programs, along with the easy money policies of the Fed, have injected a lot of money into the economy so that individual savings and corporate retained earnings are at an all-time high. Because workers cannot be hired, fewer goods are being produced. The result is an economic situation ripe for inflation, i.e., “too much money chasing too few goods.” This is no doubt a factor in explaining the 5.4% rise in the Consumer Price Index.

Trying to help Americans during an economic downturn is commendable, but the largesse of current relief programs may be sowing the seeds of future economic stagflation from which it will be very difficult to recover.

