El Paso, TX

Heavy smoke from Juarez recycling plant blaze seen from El Paso

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 6 days ago
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A recycling plant blaze in Juarez on Saturday generated heavy dark smoke that could be seen for miles, including across the border in El Paso.

The fire broke out at a metal recycling facility along Sierra Peña Blanca Street in the La Cuesta neighborhood.

The Mexican news outlet El Diario reported that after a fire engine broke down while en route to the scene, police officers formed a bucket brigade to try and douse the flames.

Numerous other fire crews arrived at the plant a short time later to battle the fast-moving fire.

A cause for that blaze was not immediately determined.

The post Heavy smoke from Juarez recycling plant blaze seen from El Paso appeared first on KVIA .

