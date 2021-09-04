Live Updates: Alabama vs. Miami at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta

ATLANTA— It's finally game day Alabama fans. The bands are back, the fans are back and the teams are ready to go.

After a season filled with uncertainty, limited capacities and unusual circumstances in which the Crimson Tide ultimately came out on top with the national championship, it is time for the 2021 season.

Final Score: No. 1 Alabama 44, No. 14 Miami 13

Fourth Quarter

Holden with a 12-yard catch for a first down. Less than 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Freshman WR Earle with his second catch of the day. He picks up another Alabama first down.

Reichard nails a 40-yard field goal. Alabama 44, Miami 13 7:52 4Q

That should be the last drive of the day for Bryce Young.

Jaylen Moody with the interception, 7:37 4Q. Another deflected ball leads to another interception for the Crimson Tide. Moody returns the ball to the 13, but two penalties push the ball back to the 48-yard-line.

Third turnover of the day forced by the Alabama defense.

It's Paul Tyson time in Atlanta. He still has the first team offensive line in for this series.

Tyson hands it off three straight times and Alabama fails to gain the first down. Burnip on to punt for the second time. 5:21 4Q

Miami has also put in their backup quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke. Chris Braswell and Tim Smith combine for a sack of Van Dyke. The Hurricanes fail to pick up a first down.

Alabama is called for three different penalties on the punt return, two are declined. That's eight penalties for 81 yards on the game for the Crimson Tide, certainly something Saban will not be happy about.

Tyson completes a pass to freshman WR Agiye Hall for a first down. First career pass for Tyson and first career catch for Hall.

Freshman Jalen Milroe comes in at quarterback.

END of FOURTH QUARTER: Alabama 44, Miami 13

Third Quarter

Miami will get the ball to start the second half.

Christian Harris shows his speed and chases down the Miami receiver in the flat on first down.

Back-to-back first down conversions for Miami to start the second half.

King completes a 16-yard pass to Xavier Restrepo for another Hurricane first down.

Cam'Ron Harris runs for 15 yards to the Alabama eight-yard line. Hurricanes knocking on the end zone in their first possession of the second half.

Alabama defense smothers D'Eriq King on fourth down from the one-yard line and forces a turnover on downs. 10:19 3Q

A 14-play 74-yard drive comes up empty for the Hurricanes.

The fourth-down stop is now under review.

The ruling on the field stands. First down Alabama.

After narrowly escaping a safety on second down, Young completes a 94-yard bomb to Jameson Williams for a touchdown. Williams' first touchdown in an Alabama uniform after transferring from Ohio State. Reichard's PAT is good. Alabama 34, Miami 3 9:29 3Q

Talk about flipping the field and dashing any remaining hope from the Hurricanes. It looked like Miami was about to score, Alabama gets the stop on fourth down, and then scores on a three-play, 99-yard drive in less than a minute.

Williams really showed his speed after the catch on the touchdown. He caught the ball around the 50-yard line and sped his way past two defenders to the end zone.

Young is up to four touchdowns on the day, ties a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game record.

Ball is deflected a few times in the air and is picked off by Malachi Moore. Block in the back is called on Josh Jobe, but it is still Alabama ball with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

Trey Sanders makes an appearance in the offensive backfield.

And Sanders earns a first down with a run to the outside. Good to see him return from injury.

Two plays later, Sanders carries it 20 yards for his first career touchdown. PAT is good. Alabama 41, Miami 3 7:01 3Q

Troy transfer Jack Martin handles the kickoff for the first time.

Miami finally reaches the end zone. King completes a 29-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Restrepo. Alabama 41, Miami 10 5:18 3Q

It was a seven-play, 75-yard drive for the Hurricanes.

Brian Branch is shaken up on the play and aided off the field by the medical staff.

Jahleel Billingsley touches the ball for the first time on the kickoff return and brings it out to the 20-yard line.

Breaking, Cameron Latu catches a pass that isn't a touchdown. (I kid.) First down Alabama at the 32.

Bryce Young is sacked by Chance Williams, who forces the fumble. The ball is recovered by Jordan Miller for the Hurricanes. First down Miami at the Alabama 25.

Henry To'oTo'o goes down holding his right wrist after making a tackle on first down. He walks off on his own power though.

Daniel Wright intercepts a pass from King in the end zone, but it is called back for holding. First and goal Miami.

Mathis and a gang of Alabama defenders sack King on third and goal. Miami forced to kick a field goal.

The 28-yard field goal from Borregales is good. Alabama 41, Miami 13 :30 3Q

Jase McClellan runs for four yards and that should do it for the third quarter.

END of THIRD QUARTER: Alabama 41, Miami 13

Halftime Notes

Alabama out-gains the Hurricanes 291-107 in the first half.

Before the final drive, the Miami offense could not get anything going against the Alabama defense.

It was a successful first half debut for Bryce Young as the starting QB. He went 19-27 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The other first-half star on offense was TE Cameron Latu with two catches that both resulted in touchdowns.

The biggest injury news to look out for from the first half was the exit of Christopher Allen after forcing a fumble on a sack in the second quarter. We will keep you updated.

First half stats. Alabama vs. Miami September 4, 2021

Second Quarter

JoJo Earle's first catch in an Alabama uniform is good for a first down to start the second quarter. The freshman WR has received a lot of praise from Saban in the offseason.

TE Cameron Latu's first career reception goes for a nine-yard touchdown. Reichard's PAT is good. Alabama 17, Miami 0 14:12 2Q

It was another methodical, 10-play 80-yard drive for Alabama under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Alabama offense has put up 200 yards of offense through three drives.

King scrambles for 11 yards and the Hurricanes' first first down since the first drive of the first quarter.

Christopher Allen forces a fumble on a sack King, and it's recovered by Phidarian Mathis at the Miami 33 yard line.

Allen limps off the field and into the injury tent after the play.

King also looks injured and went into the Miami injury tent.

Alabama can't get anything going on offense after the turnover. Reichard on for the 51-yard attempt.

The 51-yard FG from Reichard is good. Alabama 20, Miami 0 11:33 2Q

The 51-yard FG by Reichard makes the second-longest field goal of his career, with his longest being a 52-yarder back in October of 2020 against Georgia.

Allen is carted off to the locker room.

King comes back onto the field for the Hurricanes, but teh Miami offense still can't get anything going. Another three-and-out forced by the Alabama defense. Only two Miami first downs through four possessions.

McClellan with his best run of the day for 15 yards and a first down. Still no Trey Sanders sightings on offense.

Latu with his second catch and his second touchdown of the day, this time for 25 yards. Young's third touchdown pass of the game. Reichard's PAT is good. Alabama 27, Miami 0 6:55 2Q

Henry To'oto'o brings the pressure and Christian Harris finishes the play with a four-yard sakc on first down.

Back-to-back sacks, this time by Will Anderson Jr. Third and long upcoming for the Hurricanes.

The Alabama defense continues stifling the Miami offense and forces the fourth punt of the day.

Roydell Williams gets his first carry of the season and fumbles on the play. Ball is recovered by the Hurricanes, and they will get the ball on the Alabama 35.

The last possession was also the first appearance of the season for TE Jahleel Billingsley on offense.

After review, the call is overturned and Williams recovered his own fumble, 2nd and two for Alabama.

Traeshon Holden drops a ball right in his hands on 2nd and 11. Long third down play upcoming for the Crimson Tide.

James Burnip on to punt for the first time for Alabama. It's a 36-yard punt, and Miami will start at the 20.

Will Anderson pressures King to throw it out of bounds on 1st and 15.

Miami converts on a 4th-and-10 from around midfield with a pass to the Alabama 35.

A pass interference called on Daniel Wright. This will give Miami the ball at the Alabama 20 with five seconds left in the half.

King centers the ball and takes a timeout with two seconds left to set up a field goal.

The 37-yard field goal from Andy Borregales is good as time expires in the first half. Alabama 27, Miami 3.

END of SECOND QUARTER: Alabama 27, Miami 3

First Quarter

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jase McClellan deep to receive for Alabama.

Bryce Young to John Metchie III for the first down of the season for the Crimson Tide.

The Young to Metchie connection proves true again, 37-yard touchdown for Alabama.

Alabama 7, Miami 0 12:07 1Q

Seven play, 75-yard drive to open the season for the Crimson Tide.

First chance for the Alabama defense against D'Eriq King and Co.

The defense allows one first down, but that is all for the Hurricanes on their first drive.

Slade Bolden back to receive the first punt of the year for the Crimson Tide.

Lots of former players and current NFL stars in attendance today.

Alabama starts drive two with a false start from WR transfer Jameson Williams.

Brian Robinson Jr. responds with a big 13-yard run powering through Miami defenders.

Young laterals the ball to Jase McClellan for the third down conversion. Alabama ball on the Miami 36.

Robinson rushes for 19 yards to put Alabama into the red zone.

Third and 13 upcoming for the Crimson Tide. Longest third down of the day so far.

Reichard 38-yard field goal is good. Alabama 10, Miami 0 4:39 1Q.

An 11-play 55-yard drive that took 5:55 and adds three points to the board for the Crimson Tide.

The Miami defense has been getting some pressure on Young so far, but he has shown some elusiveness so far in escaping defenders.

Alabama defense forces a three-and-out on second possession. Bolden back to receive the punt again.

Young runs for eight yards and the first down. Alabama offense has pretty balanced so far, 11 pass attempts, nine rushing attempts.

Young once again escapes pressure and completes a pass to Williams for the first down on third and eight.

Miami starting safety Bubba Bolden called for targeting on the final play of the first quarter. Currently under review heading into the break. He will be ejected from the rest of the game if the call is confirmed.

Call is confirmed and Bolden is disqualified.

There will be one untimed down coming out of the commercial break.

It is an incomplete pass intended for Metchie on the untimed down, and the brings us to the end of the first quarter.

Alabama outgained Miami 166-30 in the first quarter. Alabama ran three times as many plays (24 compared to eight.)

END of FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 10, Miami 0

Pregame

Miami wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Alabama and quarterback Bryce Young will get things started shortly.

Evan Neal, Jordan Battle and Phidarian Mathis are serving as captains for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is the first team out of the tunnels closely followed by the Hurricanes.

Kickoff has been pushed back to 2:43.

Both James Burnip and Ty Perine have been warming up at punter.

Alabama heads to the locker with 22 minutes on the official in-stadium countdown clock.

The full Million Dollar band is in attendance for the first time since 2019, but they are doing their pregame show from the stands.

Both LaBryan Ray and DeMarcco Hellams are warming up in full uniform after Saban said on Thursday they would be game-time decisions.

Today's officials are from the Big Ten Conference.

Referee- Ron Snodgras

Umpire- Jim Shaw

Head Line Judge- Ric Hinkhamper

Line Judge- Jeff Szink

Field Judge- Jeff Noggle

Side Judge- Frank Steratore

Back Judge- Jake Kemp

Center Judge- Greg Nelson

Replay- Rick Nelson

Communicator- Mike Conlin

And The entire Crimson Tide team has officially taken the field for warmups, approximately 40 minutes until kickoff.

Darrian Dalcourt is snapping the ball with first team QB Bryce Young during warmups. Dalcourt was listed as an "or" on the depth chart for first team center along with Chris Owens.

Miami announces three programs have been suspended for a violation of team rules TE Larry Hodges (two games), RB Jaylan Knighton (four games), S Avantae Williams (six games.)

You can watch Alabama's warmups over on our Alabama Crimson Tide on Sports Illustrated Facebook page.

Specialists have taken the field for warmups including new Australian punter James Burnip.

The roof is being opened for the first time for a college game at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Alabama sideline will be in the sun.

Nick Saban has made his initial walk through around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama football and coach Nick Saban have arrived at the stadium.

Two storied programs will match up for the first time in nearly three decades when Alabama and Miami take the field in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game.

This is a very familiar setting for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has played in Mercedes Benz Stadium five times since it opened in 2017, and this will be the seventh time the Tide has played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, most recently in 2019 against Duke.

The Hurricanes are coming off an 8-3 season in 2020 and return an experienced team led by quarterback D'Eriq King.

Bryce Young will be making his first career start at quarterback for Alabama. Alabama is a perfect 14-0 in opening games under Nick Saban, who now enters his 15th season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Todd Blackledge, Sideline: Todd McShay and Molly McGrath)

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 193

Online: WatchESPN

Weather forecast: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Series info: It's the 18th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Hurricanes, but the first since 1993 which was a memorable game for Alabama fans that capped the 1992 National Championship season as the Tide upset No. 1 Miami in a dominant 34-13 Sugar Bowl victory. Alabama leads the all-time series 14-3. Bear Bryant was a perfect 10-0 against the Hurricanes.

