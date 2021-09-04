CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’ at Tour Kick-Off

By Angie Martoccio
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Phoebe Bridgers kicked off her tour in Chesterfield, Missouri on Friday, her first traditional concert in nearly two years.

After a 15-song set — in which she played her new album Punisher nearly straight through — she covered Bo Burnham ’s “That Funny Feeling” for an encore. The video above begins with Bridgers at the second verse (“The surgeon generals’ pop-up shop, Robert Iger’s face”) as the crowd eventually sings along.

Bridgers joined Burnham at his live debut performance of the Inside track last month at Los Angeles’ Largo at the Coronet , but no videos of it surfaced. Burnham will release Inside (The Songs) physically on December 3rd, on CD and various colors of vinyl. The comedy was recently nominated for six Emmy awards.

Bridgers last traditional show prior to the pandemic was London’s Roundhouse on November 2nd, 2019. Her North American tour continues through the fall, making several stops with Muna as an opening act. The trek wraps up on October 26th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Bridgers recently moved all indoor dates to outdoor venues, announcing new protocols that include requiring proof of vaccination upon entry. “Please wear a mask,” she said. “I love you. See you soon.”

