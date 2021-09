After 26 weeks of races, the Cup Series has reached its most exciting part of the season, the NASCAR Playoffs. The Round of 16 gets underway on Sunday with the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway at 6 p.m. ET. The 1.366-mile track has been holding races since 1950 and will host the first of 10 races in the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs to crown a Cup Series champion. Martin Truex Jr. was victorious at Darlington in May and enters the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 as one of the favorites.