Navy Declares 5 Missing Sailors Dead After Helicopter Crash

Tyler Burroughs, a native of Loxahatchee, joined the U.S. Navy less than a year ago. Today, Burroughs serves aboard the USS Tripoli. “I joined the Navy because I want to be a Navy diver,” Burroughs said. “I plan to go to rescue summer school for the ship to get my qualifications. I will go on deployment next year, and after that I’m hoping to go to dive school.”