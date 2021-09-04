Navy Declares 5 Missing Sailors Dead After Helicopter Crash
The U.S. Navy has declared the five sailors aboard a helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego dead, shifting search and rescue efforts to recovery operations. On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., an MH-60S helicopter was conducting routine flight operations on deck of USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz class aircraft carrier homeported at Naval Air Station North Island, on Coronado, when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, California.www.nbcphiladelphia.com
