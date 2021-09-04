CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy Declares 5 Missing Sailors Dead After Helicopter Crash

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Navy has declared the five sailors aboard a helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego dead, shifting search and rescue efforts to recovery operations. On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., an MH-60S helicopter was conducting routine flight operations on deck of USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz class aircraft carrier homeported at Naval Air Station North Island, on Coronado, when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, California.

americanmilitarynews.com

Navy captain makes history as first woman to command a nuclear aircraft carrier

Navy Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt made history in San Diego Thursday when she took command of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln at a ceremony on board the ship. She is the first woman to command one of the Navy’s largest warships. Bauernschmidt previously served as the Lincoln’s executive officer —...
Pittsburg, CAContra Costa Herald

Pittsburg native serves with helicopter squadron in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Seaman Apprentice Taylor Sledge, a native of Pittsburg, California, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California. “I joined the Navy for my son,” said Sledge. “I also wanted more for myself, and I wanted to experience a new environment. The Navy provided those opportunities to me.”
yourcentralvalley.com

Oakhurst sailor among 5 killed in helicopter crash off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy Sunday released the names of the five sailors killed when a helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego this week. One of the five killed was 29-year-old Lt. Bradley A. Foster of Oakhurst who was a pilot on board the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter when it crashed.
Garden Grove, CAoc-breeze.com

Garden Grove native serves the U.S. Navy in San Diego

Petty Officer 1st Class Junie Delacruz-Vukovich, a native of Garden Grove, California, serves the U.S. Navy with Mine Division TWELVE operating out of San Diego, California. Delacruz-Vukovich joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Delacruz-Vukovich serves as a damage controlman. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to further my...
Loxahatchee, FLgotowncrier.com

Tyler Burroughs Serving Aboard The U.S.Navy’s Newest Amphibious Assault Ship

Tyler Burroughs, a native of Loxahatchee, joined the U.S. Navy less than a year ago. Today, Burroughs serves aboard the USS Tripoli. “I joined the Navy because I want to be a Navy diver,” Burroughs said. “I plan to go to rescue summer school for the ship to get my qualifications. I will go on deployment next year, and after that I’m hoping to go to dive school.”
San Diego, CAHerald-Palladium

US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A brief Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California says the aircraft experienced “side-to-side” vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The MH-60S Seahawk fell off the deck of...
MilitaryMilitaryTimes

Gilday: New task force will help US Navy speed up unmanned system integration

WASHINGTON — Despite significant progress on unmanned systems and manned-unmanned integration in the past year, the U.S. Navy needs to move faster and is establishing a new task force to help, according to the chief of naval operations. Adm. Mike Gilday has already dubbed Project Overmatch — the Navy’s effort...
Militarydronedj.com

US Navy deploys drone-repelling defense system across its fleet

In response to the rising and broadening threat of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) used as offensive weapons by enemy forces, the US Navy is adapting a drone-repelling system initially developed for ground vehicles in Iraq and Afghanistan for use on its ships. Anti-UAV tech developed for Iraq and Iran takes...
Aerospace & Defenseouttherecolorado.com

Body found in Colorado reservoir, identified as Space Force airman

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man who drowned in Rampart Reservoir over Labor Day weekend as a Schriever Space Force Base airman. Members from Colorado Parks and Wildlife recovered the body of 30-year-old Ricky Teagle on Wednesday night after he drowned in a paddle boarding accident, a release from Peterson Space Force Base said. Teagle went missing Sunday.
Mississippi StateUSNI News

Navy Wants Last Zumwalt Destroyer in Mississippi to Finalize Combat System; Delivery Anticipated in 2024

Guided-missile destroyer Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG-1002) will head to a Mississippi shipyard to finalize the ship’s combat system activation, USNI News has learned. The 16,000-ton ship completed builder’s trails earlier this month in the Atlantic and returned to General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Maine to finalize Johnson’s basic hull, mechanical and electrical systems before heading to the Huntington Ingalls Industries Ingalls Shipbuilding on the Gulf Coast later this year, Navy officials told USNI News.

