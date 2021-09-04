CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Road rage shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, near Santa Fe Street and Prospect Street in Southeast Colorado Springs, two men were involved in a road rage incident.

Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the scene, just before 9 a.m. They discovered one man had been shot and hit by a car, suffering serious injuries. He had been shot one time in the shoulder, near the heart area, according to CSPD. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition and going into surgery.

Robert Dazey, Sgt. with the Colorado Springs Police Department tells KRDO no one is in custody and they are still looking for the shooter. It's believed the suspect is driving an 80's model, white Hondo or Toyota with Texas license plates. The car will have a little damage to the rear-end.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the scene. CSPD says there is no danger to the public.

The post Road rage shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

