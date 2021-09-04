CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Ronson marries Grace Gummer

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ronson has marred Grace Gummer, the musician revealed on Instagram Saturday. “To my truest love … out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” he wrote in the caption of a pic of the pair in their wedding duds. “And I’m sure it...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

