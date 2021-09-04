Mark Ronson marries Grace Gummer

Is Mark Ronson a producer first, or a musician? Sometimes it’s hard to tell. Sure, he plays a variety of instruments and has put out records under his own name, but he’s no virtuoso or frontman. Meanwhile, he’s produced no shortage of hits for any number of artists in a variety of genres, but somehow it always seems like you’re listening to a Mark Ronson record, not just a record “Produced by Mark Ronson.” Maybe the truth is that first and foremost, Mark Ronson is a music lover. You can hear it in everything he touches, regardless of the singer, songwriter, player or name on the record label. His omnivorous infatuation with recorded sound saturates the new Apple TV+ series Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, which premiered earlier this summer.