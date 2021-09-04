CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

AP News Digest 2 p.m.

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REd9L_0bmlVge400

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

---------------------------—

ONLY ON AP

---------------------------—

AFGHANISTAN-AMERICANS LEFT BEHIND —Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration's estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and overlooks hundreds of other people they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards. The administration has no estimate on the number of permanent residents who are in Afghanistan and desperately trying to escape Taliban rule. By Julie Watson and Bernard Condon. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

---------------------------—

TOP STORIES

---------------------------—

AFGHANISTAN-24 HOURS — The Afghanistan war ended with an odd unity between sworn enemies — the Taliban and the Americans. They both had the goal of getting the United States out. And they both had a stake in the evacuation operation after a deadly attack last week by a common foe — an offshoot of the Islamic State group. As witnessed by Associated Press reporters in Kabul, and as told by people AP interviewed from all sides, the war ended with episodes of brutality, enduring trauma, a massive if fraught humanitarian effort and moments of grace. By Tameem Akhgar, Matthew Lee, Lolita C. Baldor, Rahim Faiez and Calvin Woodward. SENT: 2,000 words, photos, 1,000-word abridged version.

AFGHANISTAN — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 780 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST.

HURRICANE IDA — Full restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered by Hurricane Ida could take until the end of the month, the head of Entergy Louisiana warns. Ida damaged or destroyed more than 22,000 power poles, more than hurricanes Katrina, Zeta and Delta combined. By Rebecca Santana, Melinda Deslatte and Kevin McGill. SENT: 700 words, photos. With HURRICANE IDA-POWER GRID — Critics question the enormity of the outage from Hurricane Ida and why it is still so widespread nearly a week after the storm slammed into the state with 150 mph winds. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA DEATHS — Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant. While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus. It also has a vibrant party scene. And it has a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns. By Adriana Gomez Licon and Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT SHADOW DOCKET — Traditionally, the process of getting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court takes months and those rulings are often narrowly tailored. But that pattern is changing with more decisions coming outside the court’s normal procedures. That has been especially true in the past two weeks with the truncated process known as the shadow docket moving at astronomical speed, producing decisions related to immigration, COVID-19 and evictions and abortion. By Gary Fields. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ABORTION LAW-ORIGINS — Texas’ abortion law follows a model first used in of Waskom, a town of about 1,600 on the state’s border with Louisiana. The novel legal approach was envisioned by Jonathan F. Mitchell, a former top lawyer for the state. By Jessica Gresko and Paul J. Weber. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TEXAS-HANDGUNS — Law enforcement officials and gun control groups say they worry that Texas’ new law that allows people to carry a handgun without a license or background check and training is going to lead to more violence and more confrontations where deadly force is unjustifiably used. But gun rights groups say the new “permitless" carry law will make Texas safer. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 850 words, photos. This story is the Sunday Spotlight

---------------------------—

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

---------------------------—

NAVY-HELICOPTER CRASH — The Navy has declared five missing sailors dead nearly a week after a helicopter crashed in the ocean off San Diego. The Navy has shifted the search for them to a recovery operation. SENT: 230 words.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL-LED ZEPPELIN — Guitarist Jimmy Page says he turned down a lot of “pretty miserable” pitches over the years to make a documentary about Led Zeppelin. But he says he finally bit when he received a deeply-researched proposal focusing almost exclusively on the music and chronicling the band’s birth in 1968 and its meteoric early rise. SENT: 500 words, photos.

ITALY-WIN AND RUN — Italian police were hunting for a tobacco shop owner in Naples who allegedly ran off on a motor scooter with a customer’s “scratch and win” ticket, which had won the top prize of 500,000 euros ($580,000). SENT: 200 words.

---------------------------—

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

---------------------------—

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRENCH POLYNESIA — France’s worst virus outbreak so far is unfolding 12 times zones away from Paris, devastating Tahiti and the idyllic atolls of French Polynesia. The South Pacific archipelago lacks enough oxygen, ICU beds and morgue space – and the vaccination rate is barely half the national average. SENT: 760 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRAZIL BOOSTER — Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs, in a sign of the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

BRITAIN-FLU-VACCINES — One of the U.K.’s largest suppliers of seasonal influenza vaccines warns there could be delivery delays of up to two weeks as a result of a shortage of truck drivers. SENT: 350 words.

---------------------------—

MORE ON IDA

---------------------------—

TROPICAL WEATHER-ALERTS — Cellphones across New York and New Jersey pulsed with urgent warnings of catastrophic flooding as the storm’s fury approached upper New Jersey and New York City with torrential rains. A barrage of other alerts from a litany of apps lit up phone screens throughout the night — prompting some to wonder if people were just too inundated with warnings to take the threat seriously. SENT: 940 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast are hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from Ida moves into high gear. The White House says President Joe Biden will survey damage in New Jersey and New York City on Tuesday. SENT: 540 words, photos.

HURRICANE IDA-LEAVING TOWN — As the power outages from Hurricane Ida have dragged on, many people have decided to get out of town until the lights come back on. SENT: 700 words, photos.

---------------------------—

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

---------------------------—

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-SCREENING — A U.S. official says the United States plans to send Afghan evacuees who require more screening to a site in Kosovo. It’s the first U.S. word on its intentions for handling evacuees who fail to clear initial security screening or otherwise require more processing. SENT: 460 words, photo.

REDISTRICTING COMMISSION-DEMOCRATS — This year, independent commissions will draw 95 congressional seats that otherwise would have been drawn solely by Democrats, and only 13 that would have been drawn by Republicans. That difference could cost Democrats control of the House. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

---------------------------—

NATIONAL

---------------------------—

SEPT 11-VOICES OF SURVIVORS — Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers in Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida terror network rammed four commercial jets into the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001. Yet an estimated 33,000 or more people survived — navigating mountains of smoky stairs in the trade center's twin towers, streaming out of a flaming Pentagon, fleeing an otherworldly cloud of dust and debris as the towers collapsed, willing their way out of pitch-dark rubble. Some bear scars and the weight of unanswerable questions. Some feel survivors get footnoted in the story of 9/11 or are perceived as dwelling on it. But they also say they have gained resilience, purpose, appreciation and resolve. SENT: 1,980 words, photos, 1,300-word abridged version.

SEPT 11-CATHOLIC CHAPLAIN — Among all those killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York’s fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve. Some of his admirers argue passionately that Judge should be considered for sainthood, and a new initiative is taking shape. Some depict him -- a gay man who ministered to the vulnerable -- as a reason why the U.S. Catholic church should be more welcoming to LGBTQ people. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, 1,000-word abridged version.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY — The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for the Sackler family. They will pay more than $4 billion under the settlement but also will escape any future liability over the nation’s opioid crisis. Those fighting the settlement question whether it’s appropriate for a wealthy family that did not itself file for bankruptcy to get such broad protection. SENT: 900 words, photos.

R KELLY — The third week of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial in New York City saw more accusers, including a man for the first time, making more disturbing allegations. There also was a former assistant who provided a glimpse into how the singer lorded over his inner circle. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ABORTION-TEXAS — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state's largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. SENT: 520 words, photo.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Tens of thousands of South Lake Tahoe residents are watching hopefully this weekend for a chance to return home as firefighters make progress against a threatening California blaze. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AP WAS THERE: BATTLE FOR BLAIR MOUNTAIN — When a mine industry conflict a hundred years ago sparked the largest armed uprising in the United States since the Civil War, The Associated Press was there, sending multiple bulletins each day to update the nation’s newspapers on each development. SENT: 740 words, photo.

---------------------------—

INTERNATIONAL

---------------------------—

NEW ZEALAND-SUPERMARKET TERROR ATTACK — New Zealand authorities imprisoned a man inspired by the Islamic State group for three years after catching him with a hunting knife and extremist videos — but at a certain point, despite grave fears he would attack others, they say they could do nothing more to keep him behind bars. Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen stabbed five people Friday before police gunned him down; the prime minister has vowed to change the country's anti-terror laws by the end of the month. SENT: 920 words, photos.

THAILAND POLITICS — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has won votes of confidence in Parliament, helping to steady his government after it had come under intense criticism for bungling its response to the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 480 words, photos.

MONTENEGRO-CHURCH-TENSIONS — Protesters clashed with hundreds of riot police in the old capital of Montenegro ahead of the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the small Balkan nation. The ceremony has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from Serbia in 2006. SENT: 390 words.

FRANCE-ENDANGERED SPECIES — Sharks and rays have seen declines in their populations since 2014 and more and more are now threatened with extinction. That’s according to a new red list released Saturday at a global conference aimed at protecting dwindling species. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SWITZERLAND-SAME-SEX MARRIAGE — Tens of thousands have protested in Switzerland for the legalization of same-sex marriage ahead of a national referendum on Sept. 26. SENT: 190 words, photos.

---------------------------—

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

---------------------------—

BEEF CHECKOFF-PETITION — Cattle producers for 35 years have been bankrolling one of the nation's most iconic marketing campaigns, but now many want to end the program that created the “Beef. It's What's for Dinner” slogan. They say the mandatory fee of $1 per head of cattle sold is not specifically promoting American beef at a time when imports are flooding the market and plant-based, “fake meat” products are proliferating in grocery stores. By Roxana Hegeman. SENT: 1,020 words, photo.

---------------------------—

SPORTS

---------------------------—

FBC--ALABAMA-MIAMI (FL) — With a largely new cast, No. 1 Alabama looks to get started on another national championship when it opens the season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against No. 14 Miami, a team trying to reestablish its presence among the nation's top programs. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT. UPCOMING, By 3:30 p.m. EDT.

FBC--T25-GEORGIA-CLEMSON — D.J. Uiagalelei and No. 3 Clemson take on JT Daniels and No. 5 Georgia in an early season clash of college football titans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. No team has lost its opening game and reached the Bowl Championship Series title game or the College Football Playoff. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7:30 p.m. With FBC--T25-AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS — UPCOMING: 900 words, with photos, by 10 p.m. and to be updated with late games.

------------------------------

HOW TO REACH US

At the Nerve Center, Rob Jagodzinski can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Hurricane Katrina#Economy#Ap News Digest#Taliban#Americans#Islamic State#Associated Press#Hurricane Ida#Zeta#Republican#Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Waskom#Navy#Navy#Venice Film Festival Led
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, up from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.87 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Photographysandiegouniontribune.com

AP Week in Pictures: Global

SEPT. 4 - 10, 2021. From children playing in a park in Kabul, to an Indigenous women’s march in Brasilia, to a girl comemmorating the feast day of Cuba’s patron saint, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy