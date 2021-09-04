Former Rockets guard Gerald Green reportedly works out for Houston

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

It appears that Monta Ellis isn’t the only former NBA guard to work out for the Rockets in recent days. Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, former Houston guard Gerald Green also worked out for his old team.

Now 35 years old, Green averaged 10.3 points (36.0% on 3-pointers) in 21.1 minutes per game with Houston during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter did not play in the 2019-20 season after fracturing his foot in the preseason, and he was released by the Rockets after the 2020-21 preseason due to a lack of roster spots.

A native Houstonian and fan favorite at Toyota Center, Green hasn’t played in the NBA since his release by the Rockets. Should he get another call from his hometown team, expect him to jump at the opportunity.

It remains to be seen if the Rockets will seriously consider adding either Green or Ellis to the 2021-22 roster. At the moment, Houston’s backcourt appears relatively full, with veteran options headlined by John Wall, Eric Gordon, and DJ Augustin and talented young prospects including Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, and Josh Christopher.

However, it’s certainly possible that injuries or future transactions could change the calculus. In that event, it makes sense for general manager Rafael Stone to keep a close eye on the status of alternative options.