CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Office of Emergency Management opens service centers in NYC to help New Yorkers repair from Ida

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMNJW_0bmlUvkM00

The Office of Emergency Management is doing its part to help New Yorkers affected by Ida

New York City has opened a service center in every borough to help New Yorkers get through the damage left behind from the storm.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez surveys damage from Ida at Throgs Neck coffee bar

The OEM has tables set up for the Small Business Administration, the Department of Buildings, Department of Aging, Housing Preservation and Development, Department of Social Services and more, but not many people have stopped to check in at the location at MS 194 in the Bronx.

News 12 is told the agencies are there to provide information about resources to homeowners and advise tenants how to proceed with getting inspections, filing a construction request or enrolling cash assistance.

Some people showed up thinking there would be physical resources like pumps they could borrow to get the water out of their homes, but those people walked out empty-handed.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday.

News 12 is told the hours could expand based on demand.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers#Ida New York City#Throgs Neck#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy