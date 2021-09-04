CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple’s dangerous path

By Lucas Matney
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we dove into the truly bizarre machinations of the NFT market. This week, we’re talking about something that’s a little bit more impactful on the current state of the web — Apple’s NeuralHash kerfuffle. If you’re reading this on the TechCrunch site, you can get this in your...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Card#Apple Products#Nft#Techcrunch#Csam#Ios#Icloud#Iphone#United States Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Apple Music
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Related
TechnologyTechCrunch

Apple prohibited from blocking outside payment in Epic ruling

The mobile giant’s control over fees on iOS has long been a sticking point for Epic and the veritable cash cow of its in-gaming micro-transactions. Apple Inc. and its officers, agents, servants, employees, and any person in active concert or participation with them (“Apple”), are hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app.
TechnologyPosted by
newschain

Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic decision

A federal judge has ordered Apple to dismantle part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run app store, threatening one of the iPhone maker’s biggest moneymakers. It could potentially also save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them to lower the prices paid by consumers. The challenge...
BusinessPhone Arena

Apple denies Epic's request for App Store reinstatement

At the end of last month, South Korea passed a bill that forces Apple and Google to allow developers to use alternative in-app payment platforms for the App Store and Google Play Store respectively. Since promoting its own in-app payment option for Fortnite users was the deed that resulted in the expulsion of the game and its developer, Epic Games, from the App Store, Epic has asked Apple to be reinstated. Should Apple comply with the request, Epic says that it would try to re-release the popular game in South Korea.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple vs Epic: court order forces Apple to enable external payment methods

After months of cross-accusations, allegations and leaked documents, it seems that the macro-trial between the tech giants Apple and Epic Games reaches a point of no return. So much so, that this Friday, September 10, 2021 a court order in charge of the judge Yvonne González-Rogers in which it is determined that both companies will act based on the evidence provided so far. So much so, that Apple will be forced to enable external payment methods in the applications of the App Store, while Epic Games will have to pay up to $ 3.6 million for additional benefits and damages.
TechnologyThe Verge

The Apple App Store: a brief history of major policy changes

Apple’s app store policies have caused controversy and consternation many times over the years, but few periods have been as active and strange as the last two weeks. For the first time, we are seeing Apple being forced to react directly to lawsuits and regulators with substantial policy changes. The...
TechnologyThe Verge

Vergecast: How smart are Facebook’s glasses?

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories. This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter are joined by Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and senior...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple's Kevin Lynch tapped to take over leadership of 'Apple Car' project

Apple software executive Kevin Lynch has reportedly taken over the company's "Apple Car" project after its previous manager departed for Ford. Lynch, a veteran of Adobe who joined Apple to work on the company's Apple Watch and health initiatives, will replace Doug Field as the executive in charge of the company's self-driving car project, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The move comes just a few days after news broke that Ford had poached Field.
Video GamesTechCrunch

Epic Games asks Apple to reinstate Fortnite in South Korea after new law

This request comes after South Korea passed a bill, the updated Telecommunications Business Act, in late August that will force Apple and other tech giants to let developers use their third-party payment systems. “Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side...
Technologyimore.com

Apple has come up with a way to solve DJ mix licensing issues

Apple has come up with a way to compensate artists who appear in DJ mixes. The company says it will use technology from Shazam. It is working on a way to fairly divide streaming royalties between DJs, labels, and artists who appear in mixes. Apple Music says it has come...
MusicTechCrunch

Apple Music is using Shazam to solve the streaming industry’s problem with DJ mixes

Historically, it’s been difficult for DJs to stream mixes online, since livestreaming platforms like YouTube or Twitch might flag the use of other artists’ songs as copyright infringement. Artists are entitled to royalties when their song is played by a DJ during a live set, but dance music further complicates this, since small samples from various songs can be edited and mixed together into something unrecognizable.
TechnologyWWLP 22News

Apple ordered to loosen rules around App Store

A federal judge ruled Apple must allow app developers to "steer" their users away from App Store payments as part of a lawsuit from game maker Epic. The judge said Apple's behavior was anti-competitive, but not monopolistic.
BusinessThe Verge

Apple Watch exec takes over secretive car project

Just two days after Ford hired away Doug Field, the head of Apple’s secretive car project, the tech giant has tapped Apple Watch exec and former Adobe CTO Kevin Lynch to take his place, according to Bloomberg. It’s the latest changing of the guard for the project, known as Project...

Comments / 0

Community Policy