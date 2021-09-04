Apple’s dangerous path

After months of cross-accusations, allegations and leaked documents, it seems that the macro-trial between the tech giants Apple and Epic Games reaches a point of no return. So much so, that this Friday, September 10, 2021 a court order in charge of the judge Yvonne González-Rogers in which it is determined that both companies will act based on the evidence provided so far. So much so, that Apple will be forced to enable external payment methods in the applications of the App Store, while Epic Games will have to pay up to $ 3.6 million for additional benefits and damages.