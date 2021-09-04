CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Prologue Details Revealed by PUBG Creator Brendan Greene

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds himself, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene left Krafton not long ago to pursue other projects under the PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions banner. Prior to that, however, he and his team announced Prologue, a game which has been talked about only scarcely since its initial unveiling. Following his latest career move, Greene returned this weekend with a new video that finally shared more information about Prologue and what people can expect from it.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prologue#Weather#Playerunknown#Playerunknown Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Tales of Arise

It has been a long time coming, but four years following Tales of Berseria, series fans finally have another meaty Japanese roleplaying game (JRPG) to look forward to with the 9 September launch of Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise. With the amount of development time and plenty of contemporary inspirations to draw from, it is perhaps no surprise that Tales of Arise is an excellent entry into the series, one that combines the staples that fans know and love with the accessibility to appeal to a bigger audience.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Warframe: Nidus Prime New Details Revealed

Nidus Prime, first revealed at Tennocon 2021, has received new information regarding his loadout as well as a possible release date window. In a TennoLive 2021 replay shown to Warframe players, his model was once again shown. His normal and mutated forms were displayed, showing the ravenous, yet elegant detailing for his Primed variant. What we knew at the time back then was just how he looked, but never really got anything more.
Video GamesComicBook

The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Reveals New Details in Recent Job Listings

It's no secret that Naughty Dog has been working on a multiplayer game that is likely set within the world of The Last of Us. The studio first announced years ago that the planned multiplayer mode from The Last of Us Part II had outgrown the original vision that those had at the company had in mind for it. In turn, the game was being reworked into something greater that would seemingly release in the future. And while we have yet to see what that new product might actually look like, Naughty Dog has now provided some new details on the game in a set of job listings.
Video GamesComicBook

PUBG Creator Leaves PUBG Owner to Form New Studio

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, the original creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG or PUBG: Battlegrounds as it is currently labeled, has officially left PUBG: Battlegrounds owner Krafton to form a new independent video game development studio, PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions. Technically, PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions had previously existed within the greater structure of Krafton, and even announced a new game called prologue back in 2019, but this marks the exit of the studio out from under the direct umbrella of Krafton. Despite that, according to the announcement, Krafton will still hold a minority stake in PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Elden Ring New Details Revealed at Gamescom 2021

Game company FromSoftware has recently shared new details about upcoming and most anticipated video game Elden Ring at Gamescom 2021. These new details of Elden Ring that was shared at Gamescom 2021 has confirmed several mechanics that the game will offer. Some outlets have seen a 15-minute gameplay demo, which offers a lot of information. Twitter user @Nibellion shared what he has learned from the preview and one of the things he noticed was the large amount of freedom players can do in this new title.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Design Manager Reveals New Gigantamax Pikachu Figure Details

In October, Pokemon Sword and Shield's Gigantamax Pikachu will be getting a big new figure as part of the Pokemon Trading Card Game's Celebrations set. As revealed in June, the figure will come in a massive box alongside an etched foil card of Pikachu VMAX, eight Celebrations boosters, and more. On Twitter, game design manager Dylan Mayo revealed some interesting new details about the figure, and the process behind its creation. Apparently, the team pushed hard to get the figure made, and they used the Detective Pikachu amiibo as an early size reference, though the figure's exact dimensions were not revealed.
BusinessVentureBeat

Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene leaves Krafton to form PlayerUnknown Productions

Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene is leaving Krafton Game Union to form PlayerUnknown Productions. Krafton will have a minority stake in the new studio. Greene is best known as the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, which Krafton owns. His new studio is in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His departure is a big deal because Greene’s work has led to a huge change in the first-person shooter genre and generated more than $5.1 billion in revenues for the mobile version of PUBG alone, according to measurement firm Sensor Tower. The PC and console versions have generated billions more revenue, with copies sold surpassing 70 million in mid-2020.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why The Creator Of PUBG Just Left The Company

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, also known as the creator of "PlayerUnknown's Battleground" and the battle royale mode itself, just left parent company Krafton to start his own studio called PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions. Greene will be staying in Amsterdam to lead the new independent startup, though Krafton will "hold a minority stake." "I'm...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene Parts Ways with PUBG Studios

Considered by many as the father of the battle royale video game genre, Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene has decided to part ways with PUBG Studios. PUBG Studios is owned by Krafton, a publisher based in South Korea. Greene is the creator of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG.
BusinessEurogamer.net

PlayerUnknown departs PUBG company to found new studio

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene has left PUBG parent company Krafton to set up a new indie studio, PlayerUnknown Productions. It has been a couple of years since Greene was involved in development of PUBG. In 2019, he launched PUBG Special Projects, a new Amsterdam-based division which had been working on a fresh project codenamed Prologue.
Video Gameswccftech.com

No Man’s Sky: Frontiers New Major Update Details Revealed

I've got to admit; I enjoy writing about No Man's Sky. I've made it abundantly clear when covering some of the many major updates for the game that Hello Games are a developer worth trusting. I also enjoy when a few mouthbreathers crawl out to say that, somehow, No Man's Sky is "a scam" and "unfinished" because the developers are still releasing content for it - ignoring that such a statement would make every game ever a scam. And, on the subject of new content, we have some details on No Man's Sky: Frontiers.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PUBG Creator Leaves Krafton and Founds His Own Studio; already working on a new IP

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG to dry, it is one of the most successful video games of recent years. It is the flagship of the genre battle royale, which today stands out thanks to its own names such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, among others. The Krafton Inc. game owes its name to its creator, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, who today confirmed to the PC Gamer media his decision to leave the company and found his own development studio. This is one of the reasons why the title changed its name to PUBG: Battlegrounds.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Brendan Greene & His Development Studio Leaves PUBG Developer & Publisher Krafton And Will Become An Independent Studio

Today, Brendan Greene, aka “PLAYERUNKOWN”, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has announced that he and his development studio PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions are leaving KRAFTON, the developer and publisher of PUBG. PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions will become independent with KRAFTON holding a minority stake in the company. The studio was formed in 2021 and is exploring the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Creator Reveals the Series is in the "Final Stage"

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has revealed that the story for the long running manga is now in its "final stage." With where the Wano Country arc has taken things for Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat pirates, the end of the series has seemed like it was much closer now than it was a few years ago. Couple this with some of the huge reveals about the world at large and the mysteries of the final island, the stage for whatever Oda has planned for the end of the series has been set as well. Now Oda has cemented this.
Video Games148apps.com

Brendan Greene officially leaves PUBG Corp to start independent firm

Brendan Greene, famously known as PlayerUnknown, has announced his departure from PUBG Corp. The creative genius behind PUBG has decided to start an independent game studio in the Netherlands. Brendan Greene was initially a modder who loved to tinker with the battle royale. His experimentation resulted in the creation of...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PUBG creator opens new studio to work on open-world games

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds director Brendan Greene has announced his departure to form a new studio. Announced earlier today on September 1 via a press release, Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene has officially left Krafton Inc. to form Playerunknown Productions. This new studio, under the leadership of the PUBG veteran, will open up in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, with Krafton Inc. holding a minor stake in the brand new developer.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City first images, new details revealed

First-look images of the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie directed by Johannes Roberts have been revealed via IGN. As previously reported, the film is taking inspiration from the first two Resident Evil games and will not be connected to the previous Paul W.S. Anderson film saga. The Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City first-look images include the Spencer Mansion, Lisa Trevor from the original game, and myriad classic characters, including Albert Wesker, Richard Aiken, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, and Claire Redfield. Roberts told IGN, “This was all about returning to the games and creating a movie that was much more a horror movie than the sort of sci-fi action of the previous films.” Lisa’s design in this film does seem to give us that kind of vibe — and she is intended as a “pivotal character” — so hopefully we’ll be in for some frights later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy