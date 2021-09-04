New Prologue Details Revealed by PUBG Creator Brendan Greene
The creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds himself, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene left Krafton not long ago to pursue other projects under the PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions banner. Prior to that, however, he and his team announced Prologue, a game which has been talked about only scarcely since its initial unveiling. Following his latest career move, Greene returned this weekend with a new video that finally shared more information about Prologue and what people can expect from it.comicbook.com
Comments / 0