The 2021 NASCAR Playoffs kicked off last weekend in Darlington. Now, the Cup Series will head 300 miles north on I-95 to Richmond Raceway for the 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders on Saturday. Denny Hamlin captured his first win of the season last week and jumped back into second in the NASCAR Standings behind Kyle Larson. It will be Larson starting on the pole when the green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night and he will have a 34-point cushion over Hamlin.