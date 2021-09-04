Trade The Chain and SENT Join Brandon Brown as Primary Partners for Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway: Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Darlington Raceway in the No. 20 Sport Clips Toyota Camry on Sunday. Earlier this year at Darlington, Bell was running top five with five laps remaining but had to pit under green for a flat tire. He was able to rebound to finish 14th. The NCS Series visited Darlington three times in 2020. Bell finished on the lead lap in his first two starts at Darlington, including an 11th-place finish in his second NCS start. In the final Darlington race of 2020 Bell suffered some damage on the restart for stage three and had to take his Toyota to the garage for repairs. He was able to return to the track to salvage a 34th-place finish.