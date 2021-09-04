CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Trade The Chain and SENT Join Brandon Brown as Primary Partners for Darlington Raceway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Series Stats | Darlington Raceway. "Darlington Raceway is one of my favorite race tracks on the NASCAR circuit. It's such a driver's track where skill and experience really come into play. You want to race hard every lap, but you also need to know when to save your equipment and try not to use up your tires too early in a run. I get really excited every time we come here.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Race Car#Primary Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

NASCAR's Oldest Living Champion Just Hated Losing

It’s a winnable debate that Rex White is NASCAR’s second-most underappreciated Cup Series champion, trailing only 1950 champion the late Bill Rexford. But be warned. A closer look at White’s racing career reveals a highly successful and fiercely competitive driver who doesn’t fit into any “superstar” category except one: he hated losing more than almost anything in life.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Has ‘Days of Thunder’ Vibes During Stunning Sunset

Part of the greatness of NASCAR comes from the amazing venues. The sights, the sounds, and the history. The Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is one of those places. When the drivers took off for stage one, the sun was bright over South Carolina. As the race went on, the sun began to set and the backdrop was awe-inspiring. NASCAR Sunday under a bright orange sky, picturesque.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Richmond Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Cindric on pole

Austin Cindric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Cindric enters the race one point behind AJ Allmendinger in the race for the regular-season title. Two races remain until the playoffs. Allmendinger starts eighth. Harrison Burton joins him on...
Motorsportsracer.com

NASCAR teams take stock after first multi-car Next Gen test

NASCAR and Goodyear have wrapped up a two-day test with the Next Gen car at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, and there continue to be things to work through before the 2022 season. In addition to working with Goodyear to develop a suitable tire, NASCAR also focused on the speed...
Motorsportsgmauthority.com

Drivers Enjoy First NASCAR Next Gen Group Test At Daytona: Video

Eight drivers participated in the first official group test of the NASCAR Next Gen car at Daytona International Speedway this week as teams continue to prepare for the 2022 Daytona 500 in February. The group test was split across two days on Tuesday and Wednesday and featured a total of...
CharitiesPosted by
Speedway Digest

Darlington Raceway & NASCAR Kids Host Blessings in a Backpack Event at Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum

Before the roar of the engines sound at Darlington Raceway, track staff and volunteers gathered at the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum today for a packing event with Blessings in a Backpack. 300 backpacks provided by NASCAR Kids were packed to benefit the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the Official Youth Community Partner of NASCAR.
Charitiesdogoday.com

NASCAR’s Brandon Brown presents donation to Best Friends Animal Society

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown recently teamed up with sponsor Baby Doge Coin to present a donation to the Best Friends Animal Society at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month. Baby Doge Coin launched in June 2021 as a cryptocurrency like Dogecoin, that regularly donates to animal rescue organizations,...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Visone RV to Partner with Jesse Little at Darlington and Bristol

Visone RV has partnered with Jesse Little for both the Darlington (Sept. 4, 2021) and Bristol (Sept. 24, 2021) races. East Bernstadt, Kentucky-based, Visone RV is proud to be supporting Jesse Little and BJ Mcleod Motorsports in the Xfinity Series at both Darlington and Bristol this September,” said Visone RV Parts spokesperson Terry Blankenship.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Christopher Bell - No. 20 Sport Clips Toyota Camry Preview - Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway: Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Darlington Raceway in the No. 20 Sport Clips Toyota Camry on Sunday. Earlier this year at Darlington, Bell was running top five with five laps remaining but had to pit under green for a flat tire. He was able to rebound to finish 14th. The NCS Series visited Darlington three times in 2020. Bell finished on the lead lap in his first two starts at Darlington, including an 11th-place finish in his second NCS start. In the final Darlington race of 2020 Bell suffered some damage on the restart for stage three and had to take his Toyota to the garage for repairs. He was able to return to the track to salvage a 34th-place finish.
Darlington, SCSCNow

Pee Dee restaurants ready for Darlington Raceway to open up

DARLINGTON, S.C. – During NASCAR weeks, “Start your engines” also means, “Start your appetites!”. How does Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp get HIS appetite going on race weekend? One would be quite surprised. “It’s something that’s somewhat lighter, it’s a type of salad, or maybe even some type of cold-cut...
Darlington, SCFlorence News Journal

DO YOU REMEMBER? Darlington Raceway in the 1950s

DARLINGTON RACEWAY – This aerial view of the Darlington Racetrack is from an early 1950s postcard. According to the back of the postcard, the track was build in 1950 and was the first super speedway of its kind. The 1.36 mile facility is located two miles west of Darlington. Do you have an old photo you would like to submit for The News Journal’s Do You Remember? You may do so by emailing a digital copy of the photo, including information about the photo, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You may also submit photos and information in person at our office, located at 312 Railroad Ave.
Darlington, SCFlorence News Journal

Darlington Raceway expecting near capacity crowd for Southern 500

For NASCAR fans, Labor Day weekend means only one thing – the Southern 500 at the legendary Darlington Raceway. Raceway officials are expecting a near capacity crowd for this weekend’s race festivities. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR is requiring masks for race weekend, but only for inside enclosed...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing NCWTS Darlington Raceway Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix. - Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 327 at Darlington....

Comments / 0

Community Policy