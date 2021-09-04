Trade The Chain and SENT Join Brandon Brown as Primary Partners for Darlington Raceway
Brandon Brown | Xfinity Series Stats | Darlington Raceway. "Darlington Raceway is one of my favorite race tracks on the NASCAR circuit. It's such a driver's track where skill and experience really come into play. You want to race hard every lap, but you also need to know when to save your equipment and try not to use up your tires too early in a run. I get really excited every time we come here.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0