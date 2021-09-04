Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Darlington Raceway

On Sunday, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin celebrated on victory lane. During the early hours of Monday morning, he was still riding high as he posted about his big win. The #11 Offerpad Toyota racer took the checkered flag yesterday in Darlington, South Carolina. He held off Kyle Larson in the final 10 laps to win the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The victory is Hamlin’s only first-place finish of the 2021 season so far. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.