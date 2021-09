Manchester United have agreed a deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club.The 36-year-old Juventus striker is set to return to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.A United statement said: “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”Ronaldo became famous in the iconic No 7 jersey during his glittering first spell at the club, but Edinson Cavani is currently in possession.The other number he has worn most famously is No 9, which is also taken - by French striker Anthony Martial.One option could be No 28 - his first number at Sporting...