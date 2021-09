The Pittsburgh Steelers are in full-out regular-season mode. The preseason is gone and served its purpose as the team has its 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad. Before getting into breaking down an aspect of the previous game each, let’s take a look at the Steelers two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and how, despite in decrease in sacks in 2020, he still continues to put the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.