Romelu Lukaku Makes Jorginho Admission Following UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Romelu Lukaku is full of praise for his new Chelsea teammate Jorginho after the Italian was voted as UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

The midfielder knocked Lukaku's Belgium side out of Euro 2020 at the quarter final stage of the tournament.

Speaking during international duty, Lukaku praised his new teammate.

SIPA USA

“I see someone like Jorginho every day now. That guy is really good at football.” Lukaku admitted.

The 28-year-old completed a return to Chelsea for a club record fee during the summer's transfer window and has revealed that the club made several bids to bring him back.

The Belgian started his second spell at the club in the perfect way, scoring as the Blues beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

He impressed on his second match for the club, holding the ball up as ten man Chelsea drew with Liverpool at Anfield.

The forward will be looking to build on his good start as the Blues face Aston Villa after the international break.

The Belgian bagged two goals in his coutry's latest game against Estonia and will play another World Cup qualifier before returning to Cobham for Chelsea training next week.

Lukaku will be looking to build a strong relationship with Jorginho on the pitch as Chelsea attempt to compete at the top end of the Premier League table and retain their Champions League crown.

