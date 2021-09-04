Man arrested after climbing onto TPD building, claims he was trying to flag down plane

Tulsa Police Mingo Valley Division (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested Friday after police say he climbed onto the roof of a TPD building.

Raul Zeoeda Rios told police he was trying to flag down a passing plane.

Police said Rios climbed over the seven foot high, barbed wire topped, security fence surrounding the police station. He said he climbed a water pipe to get on top of the building.

While talking with Rios, officers saw symptoms of methamphetamine intoxication leading them to believe Rios’ behavior was the result of drug use.

Rios was arrested for public intoxication (drugs) and trespassing.

©2021 Cox Media Group