Coronation Street Spoilers: Millie Gibson Discusses Kelly Taking The Stand

Coronation Street’s Millie Gibson, who plays the role of Kelly Neelan, is giving some insight into what might happen to her character in the upcoming episodes and the outcome of the trial. The trail is coming to a close next week and Kelly Neelan will be taking the stand. The sentence for the teens will be revealed on the 10th of September. As viewers may remember, Kelly was shown to not have taken part in the attack on Seb as seen in the flashback that Nina had. Instead, Kelly tried to stop the attack on Seb.