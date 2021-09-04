Alaska will broaden its tax base. When?

Alaska is oil rich. This creates all kinds of benefits, but also unique challenges because oil deposits are exhaustible and oil prices are volatile, resulting in “boom and bust” cycles that wreak havoc on investors, small-business owners, university students, homeowners and most everyone else. To avoid this risk, some people move — or stay — away. We are all aware of the negative effects of oil crashes in Alaska. But what I just described is something different — it’s the long run, more persistent effect of knowing oil prices could fall.