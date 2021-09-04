CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Trump is in advanced talks to sell the leasing rights to his hotel in Washington, DC: report

By John L. Dorman
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxhVh_0bmlRPRl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477gxg_0bmlRPRl00
A view of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, one day before the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 19, 2017.

Noam Galai/WireImage

  • Former President Trump is in talks with hotel companies to sell the rights to his DC hotel, sources told Axios .
  • The hotel is located in the historic Old Post Office building, which Trump leases from the federal government.
  • In 2017, the GSA said that the Trump Organization was paying $250,000 monthly in base rent.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Former President Donald Trump is in talks with hotel companies to sell the leasing rights to his hotel in Washington, DC, sources told Axios .

The hotel is located on Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House in the 122-year-old Old Post Office building, which Trump leases from the federal government.

The former president would sell the leasing rights to the Trump International Hotel to a real estate developer, who would then negotiate with hotel companies that would manage the property and overhaul it, according to the Axios report.

The full details of the deal are still unknown, but Axios reported that "Trump's representatives have been in talks with major hotel chains and investors."

The former president sought to sell the leased federal property in 2019, while he was still in office, and sources told Axios that he was likely to receive less than the $500 million that he reportedly sought that year.

Read more: Cruzworld is eyeing a 2024 presidential run. Meet 11 loyalists ready to help put Ted Cruz in the White House.

Trump leases the Old Post Office property from the General Services Administration (GSA) under a 60-year agreement put into place in 2013, according to Axios. In 2017, the GSA said that the Trump Organization was paying $250,000 monthly in base rent, which was slated to rise with inflation costs.

During Trump's tenure in office from 2017 to 2021, the hotel became a focal gathering place for Republican lobbyists and prominent figures within the former president's orbit - from attorney Rudy Giuliani to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell .

However, after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Trump's election loss and his subsequent move to Florida - the hotel's profits plummeted in 2020.

According to CNN, sales at the DC hotel declined by 63 percent last year compared with 2019, when the Trump Organization was looking into a possible sale.

Trump, who has continued to hold campaign-style rallies across the country as a private citizen, is still eyeing a 2024 presidential bid - this week, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said on video that the former president is "ready to announce" a run, but a spokesperson for the lawmaker denied that he made the statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Business Insider

Business Insider

229K+
Followers
15K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leases#Wireimage#Old Post Office#Gsa#The Trump Organization#Cruzworld#Republican#Cnn#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Guardian

Ex-Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham to release White House book

The former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, also a former top aide to former first lady Melania Trump, will release a memoir in October. The website Axios broke news of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, which will be published on 5 October by Harper Collins. Citing a “publishing source”, Axios said the book would reveal “surprising new scandals”.
POTUSPosted by
POLITICO

Opinion | Donald Trump Is Doing His Comeback All Wrong

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. Now Donald Trump knows what it feels like to be a one-hit wonder. Paralleling the career trajectories of Question Mark and the Mysterians, Norman Greenbaum, Soft Cell, Chumbawamba and Foster the People, Trump rose rapidly to the top, lingering there on the strength of one melody, before his fall and replacement.
POTUSPosted by
POLITICO

Psaki: White House 'confident in our legal abilities' to oust Trump allies from advisory boards

The White House press secretary added that “no one’s looking to have a battle here.”. The White House on Thursday defended its move to purge a slew of Trump allies and former administration officials from their roles on various military advisory boards — invoking former President Donald Trump’s incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason why those appointees should no longer serve on the government panels.
Presidential ElectionReporter

Donald Trump is '99, 100 percent' likely to run for president in 2024

The countdown to when, not if, former President Donald Trump announces another run for president is on as close confidants reveal an attempt to return to the White House is nearly a reality. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza examines all of the not-so-subtle hints Trump is dropping and where his chances of winning the GOP nomination stand.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: The most dangerous Trump exposé

Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals." What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published...
Presidential Electionphillytrib.com

Toomey is right about no Trump in 2024

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is right to urge fellow Republicans not to nominate former President Donald Trump should he announce a bid to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, as is expected. Toomey was speaking to CNBC at Italy’s Ambrosetti Forum on Friday. “I think after what happened post-2020...
Seattle, WAWashington Examiner

Trump is happier and healthier in Mar-a-Lago instead of the White House, and it should stay that way

Donald Trump has zero incentive to announce definitively whether he's running for president. Granted, if he does jump into the 2024 primary, he will be the clear front-runner, albeit one much diminished from his prior monopoly on the Republican Party, if the polls are any indication. Yet, the reasons for Trump not to try and secure his old job are obvious and numerous enough: Not one American wants to relive the geriatric monstrosity that was the election between Trump and eventual victor Joe Biden. And though Trump is obviously less decrepit than the near octogenarian Democrat, few would gamble again on a candidate who would be as old in 2024 as Biden is now. And, of course, it goes without saying that with telegenic Gen Xers such as Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem ascendant, nominating the president who was impeached for a second time for beckoning a mob to the Capitol to "stop the steal" may be less palatable to even the most ardent MAGA supporters.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's White House clears out Trump picks from military boards

As Donald Trump's presidency neared its end, the Republican spent much of his time pretending he hadn't just lost his reelection bid. But behind the scenes, the outgoing president and his team focused on a lower profile goal: rewarding loyalists. In the final weeks of the Trump era, the then-president...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
POLITICO

Biden moves to boot Trump loyalists from advisory boards

The Biden White House has begun the process of removing Trump allies from military advisory boards, months after they were installed into those posts at the end of the last administration. On Wednesday, Cathy Russell, the director of the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office, sent letters to 18 individuals on...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden cans Trump military academy holdovers

Critics say President Biden's moves to clean house at America's military service academies creates a precedent that politicizes a traditionally nonpartisan — if patronage-heavy — system. Driving the news: The White House's personnel office today sent letters to all six members of each of the three service academy visitors boards...
Presidential Electionluxurylaunches.com

Facing losses of millions and a revenue slump of 60% – Donald Trump is in advanced talks to sell a crown jewel of his empire – The Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.

We have in recent times covered Mr. Donald Trump extensively. We have documented them all, from his political events to his quirks, appearances, and his never-ending ordeal. The iconic Trump International Hotel D.C and the Trump Towers have been more talked about than his children. Fact is, he has properties and children in equal measure and the hotels and properties are more talked about. Still, when the topic of Trump arises, you can’t help but have the Trump International Hotel D.C. as a part of the conversation, and that’s a habit we might have to get rid of and soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy