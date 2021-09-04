CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper DownTUNES incorporates live music series into community

By Yzeppa Macias
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Denver is packed with things to do — including free live music through Denver’s Upper DownTUNES in the outer space at 16th street and Welton. Throughout the summer of 2021 Downtown Denver Partnership has created a free live music series, showcasing local musicians for Denverites and tourists to enjoy. You can catch the melodic tunes floating through the air as you pass by or you can sit on a picnic table while enjoying your coffee or lunch. Monday through Fridays there is live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

