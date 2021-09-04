Enrique Iglesias says new record could be his last

Enrique Iglesias just announced an album to come out this month, called “Final.” On Friday, the Spanish singer said that his eleventh studio record would be his last, at least for some time.

In a YouTube live stream with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra , Enrique Iglesias discussed the name of the record and the meaning behind it.

Martin and Yatra appeared surprised by Iglesias’ announcement. “Clearly the name “Final” has many meanings… I’m trying to say that it could be my last record. It‘s not something that I have been thinking just for a few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about over the past few years.”

Enrique explained that he’d been considering retiring since the year 2015, a year after he released his most recent record “Sex and Love,” which featured hits like “Bailando” and collaborations with Jennifer Lopez , Pitbull and Kylie Minogue . Enrique Iglesias has sold over 180 million albums throughout his career, winning awards like the Grammys and the Latin Grammys. “There is going to be Volume 1 and 2 but they are going to be final... That moment in my life, that chapter in my life when I feel this is the right time to put it out,” he said of his new record.

Still, he makes it clear that he still wants to be involved with music to some degree. “I’ll never stop making music, I’ll never stop writing songs because I love it, but I’ll do it in a different way.”

While “Final” might be his last record, Iglesias implied he would still collaborate with others and releasing songs if he felt like it.

Enrique Iglesias has a busy year coming up, filled with musical projects. His tour alongside Ricky Martin was meant to start in 2020 but faced delays due to the pandemic. The tour will finally kick off on September 25th, in Las Vegas. The first volume of his record ”Final” will be released on September 17th.