Sith Council – ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ Deep Dive and Discussion

We are now almost ten days away from the release of the next piece of Star Wars content coming up on Disney Plus. Indeed, on the 22nd, Star Wars: Visions will be coming. It’s the first anime series set in a galaxy far, far away. All nine episodes will drop on that day on the platform, and while it’s been said that it will be a series of shorts, we didn’t really know how short they’d be. Apparently, the shortest episode will be thirteen minutes long, and the longest one will have almost the same length as the average episode from The Clone Wars or The Bad Batch.