Sith Council – ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ Deep Dive and Discussion

By Miguel Fernandez
starwarsnewsnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of Sith Council, the team is continuing their rewatch of the entire Star Wars saga. This week, it’s the turn of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, the last of the prequels. They discuss the highs and lows of the movie, the ways it holds up, and the relevance of the movie 16 years later, within the context of a completely different-looking franchise than it was back then.

