Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady hopes to be with Buccaneers 'for many years'

By Erin Walsh
 6 days ago
Tom Brady might actually consider playing in the NFL beyond age 45.? George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It appears Tom Brady might actually consider playing in the NFL beyond age 45.

In a recent interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted he hopes to remain with the Buccaneers "for many years."

Brady, who is under contract through the 2022 season, added that he has been very happy with his move from Boston to Tampa Bay.

"Whatever I thought I was getting into, it's been so much better," Brady told Stroud. "As good as I could've envisioned, it's been even more enjoyable than that. It's pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. [Tampa's] a great-kept secret. It's a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water."

Brady had mentioned earlier this summer that he plans to play until he's 45. However, his trainer, Alex Guerrero, told Stroud that the veteran's body "feels good." So, what's stopping him from playing until he's 50? It's hard to envision but not impossible.

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Brady's former rival, also said he wouldn't be surprised if the former New England Patriots quarterback played until he's at least 49.

If Brady continues to hang around, he could very well win 10 Super Bowls. The Bucs have the second-best odds to repeat as Super Bowl champions this season. If they win, Brady would have his eighth championship. What would stop him from pursuing 10? Probably only a significant injury.

