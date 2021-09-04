The Masked Singer's Nicole Scherzinger Hit With Lawsuit Over Pussycat Dolls Dispute

Fans of FOX's The Masked Singer are now down to less than two weeks until the sixth season gets ushered in with a two-part season-opener. So far, viewers have been given a rundown of masks they can expect to see along with clues to help them as well as host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke with the guessing game. Then viewers learned the guest panelist line-up, with Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) on board in October. Following Jordan, Joel McHale (DC's Stargirl), will.i.am (Alter Ego), and Cheryl Hines (I Can See Your Voice) are on tap for November. And then there was the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.