The Masked Singer's Nicole Scherzinger Hit With Lawsuit Over Pussycat Dolls Dispute
A new generation of fans might mostly recognize Nicole Scherzinger for her various leadership stints on competition shows like X Factor and The Masked Singer, the latter of which is comprised of guessing the famous celebrity under the singing costume character. But for old heads like me, you’d know her from the early 2000s all-girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, who skyrocketed to pop fame with a number of hit singles The core five disbanded in 2010, but apparently, Scherzinger was in the midst of reuniting with her former group mates for a reunion tour this year. But now, the future of it now looks uncertain because Scherzinger was hit with a lawsuit concerning a dispute over ownership and revenue.www.cinemablend.com
