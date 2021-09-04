CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 49 live results: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

f4wonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 49: Brunson vs. Till, emanating from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC kicks off the month of September, which has three events, with an afternoon show in Las Vegas, one that was originally planned to be the return to London before COVID restrictions kept it from happening. It features a lot of fighters from England, including one in the main event looking to get close to securing a title shot.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Till
Person
Ji Yeon Kim
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Molly Mccann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Covid#British#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 36 results – Brunson vs. Till

The UFC will host UFC Vegas 36 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. In the night’s main event, former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till looks to inch closer to a shot at the middleweight title when he meets Derek Brunson at 185-pounds. MyMMANews.com will have your UFC Vegas 36 results below.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 36 weigh-in staredowns: Derek Brunson, Darren Till all smiles during chatty faceoff

Derek Brunson and Darren Till have been respectful of each other ahead of their upcoming main event clash and that was still the case at Friday’s UFC Vegas 36 faceoffs. Though the action is certain to be more heated on Saturday when the middleweight contenders meet inside the octagon at the UFC APEX, the two seemed content to jaw at each other as they stared one another down following the official weigh-ins.
UFCmmanews.com

Derek Brunson Thinks Darren Till Should Consider Returning To Welterweight

Derek Brunson has dispensed some honest advice to Darren Till after defeating the Englishman, suggesting he should consider returning to the 170-pound division. Brunson is now on a five-fight win streak after earning a third-round submission victory over Till at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday. The win places the #5-ranked middleweight one step closer to a rematch with champion Israel Adesanya, who delivered Brunson his last loss in 2018.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC fighter rankings: Derek Brunson moves into title mix at middleweight

UFC Vegas 36 was a rather thin event with just nine total fights and not a lot of relevancy from a rankings standpoint. So understandably, there’s not a lot of changes this week. But Derek Brunson picked up one of the biggest wins over his career in the headliner, stopping Darren Till via submission. And Tom Aspinall made some headway in the heavyweight division with a co-main event victory over Serghei Spivak.
UFCfightsports.tv

UFC Rankings: Derek Brunson Moves Up, Tom Aspinall Nears Top 10

Derek Brunson enters deeper in the top five rankings, and Tom Aspinall gets one position away from the sliding in the top 10. Brunson (23-7) moved up to the No. 4 spot in the UFC’s middleweight rankings after defeating Darren Till (18-4-1) via submission rear-naked choke in the third round of the headliner of UFC Fight Night 191. Aspinall (11-2) is now No. 11 in heavyweight rankings after earning his fourth victory Saturday with his brutal elbow.
UFCUSA Today

Jared Cannonier: Derek Brunson isn't in position to wait for UFC title shot

If both men play the waiting game, Jared Cannonier thinks he has a better chance of getting the next UFC middleweight title shot over Derek Brunson. With champion Israel Adesanya expected to rematch Robert Whittaker next, top contenders Cannonier (14-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) and Brunson (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC) are vying for title contention.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins Drops AEW Bombshell Before Smackdown

WWE star Seth Rollins recently opened up on the news of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signing a deal with WWE. Seth Rollins takes a shot at Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. Apparently, he might have taken shots at latest AEW signings Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) and CM Punk. The WWE SmackDown star retweeted the original tweet by WWE and wrote the following:
WWE411mania.com

WWE Runs Injury Angle With Edge After Seth Rollins Stomps In Smackdown Match

Seth Rollins defeated Edge on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and sent him out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher in the process. Rollins defeated his longtime rival on tonight’s show in a SummerSlam rematch, giving the Rated-R Superstar multiple undefended superkicks and a Curb Stomp to end the match. You can see some clips from the bout below.
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: Vitor Belfort looks shredded for De La Hoya fight, shows off boxing skills

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort looks primed for his return to professional boxing against legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya next month. The two combat stars will collide on Sept. 11 in a main event produced by Triller Fight Club on pay-per-view (PPV). Belfort, 44, hasn’t competed professionally...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ’Scared’ After Bad Khabib Video Leak?

Jake Paul recently emerged victorious against Tyron Woodley via a controversial split decision at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul has expressed his desire to fight former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jake Paul opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov. Paul claimed that he has a lot of respect...
UFCBoxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
WWEf4wonline.com

Charlotte vs. Bliss Women's title match set for WWE Extreme Rules

A Raw Women's Championship match has been added to the card for Extreme Rules. WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules on Sunday, September 26. Bliss set her sights on the title following Charlotte's match against Nia Jax on Raw tonight.
WWEf4wonline.com

Lashley-Orton WWE Championship match announced for Raw

It appears that there's been a change of plans for Monday's episode of Raw. A commercial that aired during SmackDown tonight announced that Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton on Monday's Raw. Orton is also set to challenge for Lashley's WWE Championship at Extreme Rules later this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy