UFC on ESPN+ 49 live results: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 49: Brunson vs. Till, emanating from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC kicks off the month of September, which has three events, with an afternoon show in Las Vegas, one that was originally planned to be the return to London before COVID restrictions kept it from happening. It features a lot of fighters from England, including one in the main event looking to get close to securing a title shot.www.f4wonline.com
Comments / 0