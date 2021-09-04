California Now Wants To Ban New Gas Cars Even Earlier

Cars with a truck bed have come and gone here in the US. The station wagon-based Ford Ranchero and the "coupe pickup" Chevrolet El Camino were successful from the late 1950s until the 1980s. The Subaru BRAT hung around for longer but was a greater success in other countries. Despite a lot of fondness from car and truck enthusiasts, trucks that aren't viewed as "real trucks" haven't faired well in the US since the demise of the Ranchero and El Camino. However, times are changing again, and it's time for crossovers to gain a cargo bed. Honda's Pilot-based Ridgeline has been successful enough in America to remain on sale here for another generation, and Ford is finally joining the compact unibody pickup party with the new Maverick. More interesting, though, is the new Hyundai Santa Cruz as it doesn't pretend to be a truck. In fact, you won't see Hyundai refer to it as a truck, and with good reason.