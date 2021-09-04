California Now Wants To Ban New Gas Cars Even Earlier
It's been almost one year since the state of California dropped an auto industry bombshell. On the hood of a brand-new Ford Mustang Mach-E, Governor Gavin signed an executive order banning the sales of new combustion-engine vehicles beginning in 2035. The federal government was taken by surprise and didn't react too kindly. Fast-forward one year and there's a new White House administration that sees eye-to-eye with the Golden State on most environmental issues. It's not opposing that 2035 ban but it might have a problem with some state Democrats' newest proposal.carbuzz.com
Comments / 27