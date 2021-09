The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County as reported by the Division of Public Health increased by 18 in the last 24 hours according to the agency’s data dashboard on Wednesday. 435 cases were being monitored, compared with 417 on Tuesday. That’s the result of 18 new cases vs no recoveries in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations for treatment of the disease were down by 4 in the last day to 15 cases.