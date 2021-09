The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the opener for both teams. For Cincinnati, the focus is going to be all on Joe Burrow and the offense. Yes, the Bengals need to have an improved defense to compete, but with Burrow being out for a year due to injury everyone will want to see that he comes back just a strong as before. Add in concerns about Ja’Marr Chase and the drops he had in preseason, and the offense is going to be front and center.