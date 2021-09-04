Collin's Corner: Halftime reactions to OU vs. Tulane

It's halftime in Norman, Oklahoma. At the break, the Sooners hold a 34-14 lead over Tulane. Here are some rapid reactions and takeaways from the first half of action:. - First, give Tulane its props. The Green Wave came to play early-on, proving they were ready to line it up regardless of location. Sure, Oklahoma is now in a much better spot, but the Sooners were reeling after the first few punches. Tulane and head coach Willie Fritz had the right approach in-mind and deserve plenty of respect for the initial surge.