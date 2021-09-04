Cold Plasma In Healthcare Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Wacker Chemie, Europlasma, Tantec

Physical Vapor Deposition Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $27.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings is a method that uses devices such as sputtering targets and evaporation slugs to deposit thin layers of coatings on materials such as semiconductor devices and thin-film solar panels. The growing need for highly sophisticated surface-related properties through advanced mono-structured coatings, such as super magnetic, optical, catalytic, and electrical, has contributed to the growth of the physical vapor deposition industry. The rapid growth of the medical and healthcare industry has increased the demand for medical devices; thereby, fueling market growth. Furthermore, the declining electronics prices and adoption of high-end technology devices are consequently increasing the consumption of electronic devices, which is the major factor driving the physical vapor deposition coatings market growth during the forecast period.