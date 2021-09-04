Demand Planning Solution Market to Observe Strong Development by Aspire Systems, Blue Ridge Solutions, Cognizant Technology

The Nanofibers for Medical and Cosmetics Market size is forecast to reach $4.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026. The Nanofibers for Medical and Cosmetics Market is anticipated to rise due demand from end use segments like cosmetic, medical, optical devices, combined with ideal properties like interaction with environment, high liquid absorption capacities, high oxygen, and water vapor permeability. Nanofibers are used as therapeutics, facial masks, skin care, and renewal products, thus the demand of nanofibers can be increases from cosmetic industry in upcoming years. Polycaprolactone is widely used in cosmetic industry because it helps to reduce the risk of infection and incompatibility. Nanofibers are also used as artificial skin mats with their mechanical and thermal strength. Furthermore, nanofibers are used in tissue engineering, compact organs, prostheses, medical devices (like polylactic acid), artificial blood vessels, electrospinning technology which is used in mass production of products and drug delivery, which increasing demand from medical industry of nanofibers.