Home Fitness App Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | Fitbit, Sony, Fossil Group, TomTom International

Plastic Adhesives Market size is forecast to reach $9.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. Globally, the rising demand for plastic adhesives owing to their high bonding strength, thermal shock resistance, impact resistance, dimensional stability, and electrical insulation properties in various end-use industries such as medical, packaging, and e-commerce, is estimated to drive the market growth. The increasing usage of polyurethane adhesives owing to its durability and functionality, in higher strength building and construction activities will also substantially drive the demand for plastic adhesives. Moreover, the increasing demand for hot melt adhesives which is a form of thermoplastic adhesive composed of an ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer, a hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, a tackifying resin, and a liquid plasticizer in various applications is anticipated to boost the plastic adhesives industry in the projected time frame.