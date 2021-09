Artist Adam Turman has been making his mark across Minnesota. This week, he finds himself at the epicenter of the state’s culture – the Minnesota State Fair. Turman, a St. Louis Park resident who maintains a studio in Golden Valley, is known for his prominent murals that grace the walls of many Minnesota businesses. From a bicyclist breezily making her way across the side of the former Butcher & the Boar restaurant in downtown Minneapolis to a paddleboarder and scuba diver navigating the waters above a shipwreck emblazoned on a wall in the Cuyuna Lakes region of northeastern Minnesota, Turman’s artwork has turned heads across the region.